Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident

It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. is the biggest name available on the free agent market, but as both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants continue to pursue the former All-Pro wide receiver, it looks like OBJ is making some headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a report from NFL Read more... The post NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Demarcus Robinson (hip) expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is expected to play in the team's Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson dealt with a hip injury in practice this week but it looks like he should be good to go for today's game. The veteran receiver has stepped up to lead the Ravens' receiver corps after a foot injury ended Rashod Bateman's season, catching a career-high 9 passes in Week 11 for 128 yards (the second-highest mark of his career).
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba

Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.

