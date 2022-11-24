Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
The former Wolverine is predicting a second straight loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines.
NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident
It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. is the biggest name available on the free agent market, but as both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants continue to pursue the former All-Pro wide receiver, it looks like OBJ is making some headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a report from NFL Read more... The post NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Iron Bowl 2022: Why Nick Saban’s Face Was Bloody
The legendary Alabama coach sported a noticeable cut under his eye during Saturday’s game.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
brownsnation.com
Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions
The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
numberfire.com
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Demarcus Robinson (hip) expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is expected to play in the team's Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson dealt with a hip injury in practice this week but it looks like he should be good to go for today's game. The veteran receiver has stepped up to lead the Ravens' receiver corps after a foot injury ended Rashod Bateman's season, catching a career-high 9 passes in Week 11 for 128 yards (the second-highest mark of his career).
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
Comments / 0