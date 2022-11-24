Read full article on original website
Google Drive vs. OneDrive: Which Is the Best Cloud Storage App for Android?
Currently, there are many cloud storage apps available on Android, each with slightly differing storage capacity and other additional features. Google Drive and Microsoft's OneDrive are the most notable two in this space.
How to Back Up and Restore Your Home Assistant Server
Data loss is inevitable, and may occur due to hardware and software failures. However, with regular backups, you can restore the data and critical applications, such as Home Assistant, back to their original or last working state. Here we'll explain a few different methods to create full and partial backups of your Home Assistant server on a local drive and cloud storage. You will also learn how to schedule automatic backups and use these backups to restore your Home Assistant server after a failure.
How to Enable or Disable Audio Descriptions on Peacock
Audio descriptions are an excellent tool for those who are visually impaired or otherwise wish to hear verbal accounts of what is happening on screen. The streaming platform Peacock has audio descriptions available for both paid subscription holders as well as free account holders.
7 Ways to Fix Spotify Local Files Not Showing on Windows
The Spotify app on Windows isn't just for audio streaming; it also allows you to add your own music files and play them on it like a music player. But you may find that sometimes, even though you've managed to import your local library, you can't see it on Spotify.
The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Black Friday is out of the way, so let's make room for Cyber Monday. Now's the time to get your hands on some extra discounts, to grab the best deals you possibly can ahead of the holiday season, preparing for all those gifts you need to give out to loved ones or to yourself.
How to Make the Windows 11 Start Menu and Taskbar Look Like ChromeOS With Start11
With its clean lines, soft rounded edges, and no-nonsense business aesthetic, Windows 11 is one of Microsoft's better-looking operating systems. Despite this, and the fact that there is probably a whole team of engineers dedicated to making it look the best it can, it can still feel a little drab.
How to Add and Modify Facebook Group Rules
Facebook groups help build communities and gather people with the same interests. However, it is uncertain whether the people who join your group will have the same attitude towards its content and the group members.
How to Log Out of a Device From Your Netflix Account
One of Netflix's best features is that you can use it anywhere. Going on holiday? No problem; you can download shows on your phone or tablet. Bored at your parent's house? You can log into your account through their smart TV.
Why Does Dynata Call You? How to Deal With Them
Did you recently receive a phone call from someone representing Dynata? The person may have asked you a few questions and explained how they wanted to hear your opinion as part of a survey. Is your mind still racing with speculation that they're scammers? The truth is, they are not a scam but a legitimate company.
The 5 Best Apps for Visual Time Management
Time management can be a difficult task to pull off. Viewing events as plain boxes on a grid-like calendar can be a dull way of going about things, and isn't for everyone. These applications give you insightful views of your time management habits, bundled with visual statistics, so you can better understand how you spend your time.
How to Enable and Set Up Windows Sandbox in Windows 11
Microsoft Windows 11 features multiple virtualization solutions out of the box. While Hyper-V is an excellent tool, Windows Sandbox is an easy alternative to Windows virtual machines. It lets you run untrusted apps in an isolated environment without the hassle of setting up a complete virtualization tool.
How to Use YouTube’s Precise Seeking Feature to Find a Specific Moment in a Video
Have you tried finding a favorite scene in a video using YouTube's progress bar? If so, you probably know how hard it can be scrubbing that progress bar to find a particular moment.
The Top 5 Virtual Event Software Programs
Globalization has affected every industry. This means that clients and customers no longer have to be in your backyard or accessible with a quick drive or flight. Virtual events have become popular as technology advances and allow you to host an event virtually, so attendee location is irrelevant.
How to Improve the Internet Speed on Your PS5
Does your team constantly have to carry you, or do you have to wait overnight for your games to download? If so, your PS5's internet could be too slow.
5 Reasons Why the M1 iMac Is the Best Desktop Apple Sells
Apple makes some of the best computers on the market. While the MacBooks are incredibly popular, the company offers four desktop models too: the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, Mac mini, and the iMac.
Is Your Mac Stuck on the Apple Logo? Here Are 7 Fixes to Try
One of the more common problems long-time Mac users might have faced once or twice is a stuck booting screen. It can be frustrating, especially when you urgently need to get into your Mac. It's one problem that seems to crop up at the worst possible time.
How to Replace Your Joy-Con Battery
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are each fitted with a reliable battery. But like anything else in life, they won't last forever. If something goes wrong with either of your Joy-Con batteries while they are under warranty, you can send them back to Nintendo to be fixed or replaced.
iPad (9th Generation) vs. iPad (10th Generation): Do You Need the Newest iPad?
Apple has been pretty consistent in updating its entry-level iPad every year. The update typically consists of a minor spec bump while maintaining the same price.
How to Capture Gameplay on Windows With Intel Graphics Command Center
Want to relive your awesome gaming moments over and over again or share them with your friends? While you can use the Xbox Game Bar on Windows to record gameplay, you can also use the Intel Graphics Command Center if you like. It's quite easy to do, and we're going to show you how.
How to Fix Battle.net Not Opening on a Windows 11/10 PC
Battle.net is game launcher software with which users install and play Call of Duty: Warzone, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. However, users can't launch Blizzard games when the Battle.net software doesn't open on Windows. Battle.net may or may not display an error message when it doesn't open, but that software doesn't start either way.
