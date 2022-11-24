Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Data loss is inevitable, and may occur due to hardware and software failures. However, with regular backups, you can restore the data and critical applications, such as Home Assistant, back to their original or last working state. Here we'll explain a few different methods to create full and partial backups of your Home Assistant server on a local drive and cloud storage. You will also learn how to schedule automatic backups and use these backups to restore your Home Assistant server after a failure.

