numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday; Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mark Daigneault will not be stopped. He is yet again shaking up the starting lineup, this time bringing Robinson-Earl back into the fold. In a corresponding move, Jalen Williams will revert to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
numberfire.com
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable for Magic Sunday evening
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke is dealing with soreness in his left knee. As a result, the team his listing him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Kevon Harris, dealing with a non-COVID illness, is also questionable.
numberfire.com
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy III starting for Pelicans Monday with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Trey Murphy III in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murphy will start for the Pelicans tonight with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined, and could see an extra helping of minutes without Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) available. He'll get a nice matchup against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) questionable for Heat on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that he played through Friday night. Now, he is again listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Orlando's Sunday matchup
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sugg's Sunday status is currently in the air after Orlando's guard experienced ankle soreness. Expect Gary Harris to see an uptick in playing time if Suggs is inactive on Sunday. Suggs' current projection...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (back) available for Portland on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Eubanks has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Sunday. Our models expect Eubanks to play 19.1 minutes against Brooklyn. Eubanks' Sunday projection includes 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
