Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Suspect in Enoch Drive shooting arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect in the Enoch Drive shooting. Robin Sayers, 49, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:57 p.m., Columbus Police responded to the 1000 block of Enoch Drive. According to the […]
WTVM

Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested following an altercation that led to another woman being hospitalized after being shot several times on Enoch Drive in Columbus. According to police, on Nov. 26, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000...
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus

Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
WRBL News 3

Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
WTVM

One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
WSFA

Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
alabamanews.net

One Killed, Two Hurt in Lee County Crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash that left a man dead and a woman and teenager injured. State troopers say 53-year-old Stuart Norwood, Jr., of Pelham was killed when the SUV that he was riding in hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Opelika. The driver of...
WRBL News 3

Fatal Loachapoka car accident leaves one man dead

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
WTVM

Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!. Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!. According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded...
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
WTVM

LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
WRBL News 3

2022 Bi-City Christmas Parade could have over 200 entries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The annual Bi-City Christmas Parade will return to Phenix City and Columbus on Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m., for a morning of holiday-themed fun. Holli Browder is the director of the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, which is in charge of the event. She estimated that there will be about 175 entries […]
