This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Columbus Police: Suspect in Enoch Drive shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect in the Enoch Drive shooting. Robin Sayers, 49, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:57 p.m., Columbus Police responded to the 1000 block of Enoch Drive. According to the […]
WTVM
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested following an altercation that led to another woman being hospitalized after being shot several times on Enoch Drive in Columbus. According to police, on Nov. 26, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000...
23-Year-Old Fredrick Worrills Killed In A Fatal Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Columbus. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred along Buena Vista Road.
One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus
Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
INVESTIGATION: Auburn man dies after police use Taser
An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police.
WTVM
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A six year murder case comes to a conclusion today - with many twists and turns from start to finish. The past six years have been a legal rollercoaster for the family of the late Richard Collier. “This was the best, worst case scenario,” said Dawn...
WTVM
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
WSFA
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
alabamanews.net
One Killed, Two Hurt in Lee County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash that left a man dead and a woman and teenager injured. State troopers say 53-year-old Stuart Norwood, Jr., of Pelham was killed when the SUV that he was riding in hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Opelika. The driver of...
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
Fatal Loachapoka car accident leaves one man dead
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
WTVM
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!. Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!. According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded...
At least One Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on West Britt Road in front of the Columbus Airport. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
WTVM
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
WTVM
LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
WSFA
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
2022 Bi-City Christmas Parade could have over 200 entries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The annual Bi-City Christmas Parade will return to Phenix City and Columbus on Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m., for a morning of holiday-themed fun. Holli Browder is the director of the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, which is in charge of the event. She estimated that there will be about 175 entries […]
