numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) cleared for play Monday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nembhard has missed the last four games for the Pacers, but should make his return for tonight's tilt against the Lakers. Nembhard has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.9...
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
numberfire.com
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
numberfire.com
Scottie Barnes (knee) now probable Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has been upgraded from questionable and is trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been upgraded, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit.
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Orlando's Sunday matchup
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sugg's Sunday status is currently in the air after Orlando's guard experienced ankle soreness. Expect Gary Harris to see an uptick in playing time if Suggs is inactive on Sunday. Suggs' current projection...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
numberfire.com
Heat list Max Strus (shoulder) as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus' availability is currently in the air after he missed two games with a right shoulder ailment. Expect Nikola Jovic to see a boost in playing time if Strus is ruled out on Sunday. Strus'...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Stevens will miss his second straight game with an illness. Expect Dean Wade to play an increased role versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 297.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) back in Lakers' lineup Monday; Thomas Bryant to come off bench
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Anthony Davis (calf) as a starter for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis will take over his usual spot in the Lakers' lineup Monday after taking the second leg of the team's back-to-back off. Thomas Bryant will take a seat. Our models project Davis...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
numberfire.com
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) available for Saturday's contest versus Thunder
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is active for Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his return to the court after sitting out one game with a hip injury. In a matchup against a Thunder team ranked 27th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (back) available for Portland on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Eubanks has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Sunday. Our models expect Eubanks to play 19.1 minutes against Brooklyn. Eubanks' Sunday projection includes 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
