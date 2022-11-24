The watchdog responsible for MPs’ expenses has apologised for telling MPs they could charge taxpayers for Christmas parties, which resulted in some politicians receiving “abuse”.The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) had been widely criticised for giving the go-ahead amid a cost-of-living crisis.MPs also complained that the watchdog had given the impression they had been “clamouring” to put food, refreshments and decorations for an office party on expenses.We also failed to recognise the public mood at a time of severe economic and financial pressuresIpsa CEO Ian ToddIpsa said that after issuing the guidance around Christmas spend, a number of MPs got...

4 DAYS AGO