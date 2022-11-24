NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Williamson also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots against a collapsing defense aimed at turning him into a passer. “I thought he handled it well,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “You can see by his assist numbers. There were moments he knew he could get to the basket with his speed, but he trusted his teammates. We’re all super proud of him.” Williamson either scored or assisted on every point in an 11-4 New Orleans run in the third quarter that stretched the Pelicans’ lead to 75-62.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 59 MINUTES AGO