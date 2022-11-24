ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

8-7-4-1

(eight, seven, four, one)

