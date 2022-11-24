Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday
TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday. It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference. Texarkana Resources for the Disabled...
ktalnews.com
70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was reported missing from his family home on Moore Drive early Saturday morning. They also said that they received a 911 call around 8:00 a.m. about an elderly man walking in the roadway at Kennedy Lane and Richmond Road. They believe this man, who they couldn’t find, might have been Childs.
KTBS
Low-cost dog and cat spay and neuter clinics offered in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Animal Care and Adoption Center of Texarkana, Arkansas is offering low-cost spay and neuter clinics from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26. Due to its high pet population, the Arkansas side of Texarkana passed an ordinance earlier this year requiring pets to be spayed or neutered.
KSLA
Trial starts Tuesday for teen accused of killing Texas High schoolmate in 2021
NEW BOSTON, Texas — Trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in 5th District Court for a teenager accused of killing a schoolmate in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez. Both were Texas High School students at the time.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
easttexasradio.com
Fire Destroys Home At New Boston
Last Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged an East Texas mobile home near New Boston. It was in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. There was no one inside the mobile home, and no one was injured. The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to shooting
Police responded to a call from a man on 6th and Grand Street who claimed that a person in a vehicle had pulled up next to him as he was walking down the street. He alleged that the man pulled a gun and attempted to rob him. When the victim resisted, the man shot him and drove away. The victim was hit in the abdomen. He called the police and was taken to a local hospital. Police are currently seeking the suspect.
etxview.com
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty in...
magnoliareporter.com
UAHT to offer fast-track CNA and phlebotomy courses
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer fast-track Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and phlebotomy courses this spring. “Jobs in these two fields are in-demand, and we are doing our best to help students earn their credentials quickly so they can go to work fast,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions.
ktoy1047.com
Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead
An off-duty Kilgore, Texas, officer was working as security for Hospitality Health ER in Longview when a man in the parking lot pulled a gun on him. According to Kilgore police, the officer and the suspect fought over the weapon until the officer was able to draw his own weapon and shoot the suspect. ER staff were called and attempted life-saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful. The officer was not injured in the incident, and has been placed on administrative leave in compliance with Kilgore Police Department's policy. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
KTBS
Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
Watch For a New Traffic Light on Highway 82 in Bowie County
When you drive a route every day you get so used to it that you feel like you could drive it with your eyes closed well not really but you get the idea. If you travel on Highway 82 in Bowie County, keep your eyes open for a new traffic light.
KSLA
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest man for firing on repo men
31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
KSLA
Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
KSLA
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police have arrested someone on a weapons charge in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning in Texarkana, Texas. Thomas Jones, 18, faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Authorities said they also have determined that the shooting was accidental. It happened Nov. 22 sometime...
swarkansasnews.com
Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble
The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
