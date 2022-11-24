NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
01-06-09-14-36
(one, six, nine, fourteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Lucky For Life
12-15-22-25-43, Lucky Ball: 10
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-1-7, Fireball: 6
(five, one, seven; Fireball: six)
Pick 3 Evening
6-4-8, Fireball: 9
(six, four, eight; Fireball: nine)
Pick 4 Day
7-7-4-7, Fireball: 8
(seven, seven, four, seven; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
8-2-2-1, Fireball: 2
(eight, two, two, one; Fireball: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
