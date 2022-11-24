Read full article on original website
EAC offering two opportunities to attend Festival of Carols
Lori Dugan Photo/EAC: Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division has teamed up to invite the entire community to come and enjoy its annual Christmas gift to the Gila Valley, Festival of Carols: Ring the Bells of Christmas! This year, audiences will have two opportunities to attend: Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. Both performances will be held in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium.
Merry Main Street puts on a show
SAFFORD – Safford Downtown Association President Danny Smith told the audience that while his group may be small in stature, the support from local businesses continues to provide to create the epitome of small-town Americana with the 21st annual Merry Main Street and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. More than...
Thatcher finishes as State Runners-Up
Steve Carter File Photo/Special to the Gila Herald: The Thatcher Eagles are your 3A State Runners-Up. PHOENIX – They might be the best 3A team out there, but when the AIA allows 4A teams to play at the 3A level on technicalities, even great teams have trouble playing up to the next level. To wit, with an enrollment double that of Thatcher, the Eastmark Firebirds defeated the Thatcher Eagles for the 3A State Football Championship on Saturday night, 42-21, at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix. Eastmark is in the Queen Creek Unified School District and has only been open for three years, hence the placement in 3A even though the school has an enrollment of 1,311.
Pima and Morenci square off for the 2A title in Safford on Saturday
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: The secret to the Morenci football team’s success is no secret at all. Its linemen have helped open lanes for 4,134 rushing yards on 452 carries plus 767 yards on 43-77 passes. A total of 66 rushing and 14 aerial touchdowns have been scored. The six linemen doing the task are from left, junior tight end Tristen Sanchez (82), senior tackle Gabriel Hernandez (73), junior guard Austyn Nelson (53), senior center Jarel Diaz (65), junior guard Andrew Chavez, and senior tackle Jalen Kitcheyan (78). Top-ranked Pima (12-1) hosts No. 2 Morenci (12-1) for the 2A state title at Safford on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Pima takes State!
PIMA – The Pima Roughriders are your 2A State Football Champions after dominating the Morenci Wildcats 50-19 in the championship game played Saturday night at Safford High School. It was a packed house and then some as the teams and Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) decided to hold the 2A...
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 15 – 21
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 15-21, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 15. Sebastian Correa,...
