Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
What Jose Abreu to Astros Means for New York Mets
The Houston Astros signed DH Jose Abreu to a three-year contract on Monday, as USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported. Abreu, who is coming off a productive season for the Chicago White Sox, was a potential fit for the Mets at DH. So what does Abreu being off the board mean...
Tri-City Herald
Luke Maile Signs With Another Ohio Club
Luke Maile isn't coming back to the Cleveland Guardians, but he isn't leaving the state of Ohio either. The catcher has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds and will be the team's backup catcher in 2023. The Guardians have a lot of question marks at catcher for...
Suns Outlast Stubborn Kings 122-117
It wasn't easy, but the Phoenix Suns got the win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night to keep their winning streak alive.
Comments / 0