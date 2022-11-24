ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What Jose Abreu to Astros Means for New York Mets

The Houston Astros signed DH Jose Abreu to a three-year contract on Monday, as USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported. Abreu, who is coming off a productive season for the Chicago White Sox, was a potential fit for the Mets at DH. So what does Abreu being off the board mean...
HOUSTON, TX
Luke Maile Signs With Another Ohio Club

Luke Maile isn't coming back to the Cleveland Guardians, but he isn't leaving the state of Ohio either. The catcher has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds and will be the team's backup catcher in 2023. The Guardians have a lot of question marks at catcher for...
CLEVELAND, OH

