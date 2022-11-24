Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed
Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Wizards: Boston’s Ball Movement Fuels Third-Straight Victory
Jaylen Brown delivered a game-high 36 points, doing almost all his damage at the basket. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston's ball movement consistently created high-quality in-rhythm shots, translating to 25 assists on 44 field goals and shooting 55 percent from the field, including 16/34 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
Kevin Durant laughed while being guarded in Nets-Magic game
Durant was visibly amused when Kevon Harris got too close while defending him -- and ended up scoring on the play.
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
Tri-City Herald
Ayton has 29 points, 21 rebounds as Suns edge Jazz 113-112
There was much debate during the NBA offseason about whether Deandre Ayton was worth a max contract. On nights like Saturday, the answer is a resounding yes. Ayton notched season highs with 29 points and 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and the Phoenix Suns held on for a hard-fought 113-112 win over the Utah Jazz.
Comments / 0