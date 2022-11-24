Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Holiday event at Lansing Mall features Black Santa Claus
Saturday saw an inclusive holiday celebration at the Lansing Mall, where hundreds gathered to see Black Santa Claus.
This Structure is Just South of Okemos: Did You Ever Wonder What it Was?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have any of you ever seen this and wondered about it?. Driving between Okemos and Mason on Okemos Road, I usually take notice of a building on...
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
WILX-TV
Hanover-Horton Elementary represents Michigan with State Ornament
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A school in Jackson County was one of 58 schools in the US to design an ornament for the National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park. Students across the country designed an individual ornament for it to be placed on 58 small Christmas Trees...
Two-day Christmas flea market featuring 200+ vendors coming to West Michigan
More than 200 vendors from across the country will set up shop at the two-day Farmgirl Flea Market in Allendale.
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
Michigan Police Hand Out Turkeys Instead of Tickets for Thanksgiving
Well this would be a nice surprise. Imagine instead of getting a speeding ticket getting a Thanksgiving turkey!. For the past several years, a Michigan police department has upheld its "Turkeys not Tickets" tradition. And the free turkeys aren't just given out during traffic stops!. Ingham County Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
WILX-TV
Michigan sees rise in freeway collisions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has recently seen a rise in crashes on its freeways. Researchers believe the stretches that have had their speed limits raised by five miles in 2017 have resulted in more collisions and injuries. Lily Guiney is a Michigan driver who said she’s concerned about the...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
Comfort Food Staple ‘Jiffy Mix’ Is Pure Michigan and Run By a Former Indy 500 Driver
It's starting to get cold outside, which means it's time for the Comfort foods. Thick, hefty, hearty foods that stick to your ribs - it's seriously the best, and two of my favorites are Chili, and Beans and Cornbread. Both of those aren't complete, though, without the namesake of the...
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Towns Named the Most Magical for Winter in America
Winter is upon us, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns...
WILX-TV
MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn of increased internet crime during Cyber Monday
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cyber Monday serves as a holiday for many across the nation who are looking to get the best deal on a gift. The Michigan State Police says it sees an increase in internet-related crime during the week of Cyber Monday. Something as simple as clicking an unsecured link can mean your identity or card information is in the hands of a criminal.
WILX-TV
MDHHS hosting baby fairs for new, expecting parents
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be hosting three virtual baby fairs for new or expecting parents in December. Families will have the opportunity to learn about available resources and important health and safety information. They will also have the opportunity to ask questions directly to program experts at these events.
A breakdown of your Sunday rain showers
Widespread showers move through today bringing about a tenth to a quarter inch of rain in West Michigan.
Comments / 0