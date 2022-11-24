ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Hanover-Horton Elementary represents Michigan with State Ornament

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A school in Jackson County was one of 58 schools in the US to design an ornament for the National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park. Students across the country designed an individual ornament for it to be placed on 58 small Christmas Trees...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan sees rise in freeway collisions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has recently seen a rise in crashes on its freeways. Researchers believe the stretches that have had their speed limits raised by five miles in 2017 have resulted in more collisions and injuries. Lily Guiney is a Michigan driver who said she’s concerned about the...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
US 103.1

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Towns Named the Most Magical for Winter in America

Winter is upon us, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn of increased internet crime during Cyber Monday

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cyber Monday serves as a holiday for many across the nation who are looking to get the best deal on a gift. The Michigan State Police says it sees an increase in internet-related crime during the week of Cyber Monday. Something as simple as clicking an unsecured link can mean your identity or card information is in the hands of a criminal.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MDHHS hosting baby fairs for new, expecting parents

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be hosting three virtual baby fairs for new or expecting parents in December. Families will have the opportunity to learn about available resources and important health and safety information. They will also have the opportunity to ask questions directly to program experts at these events.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy