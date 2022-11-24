ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

The Lakers have finally found a winning formula

Los Angeles was 2-10 before this stretch, and there have been various reasons given for their recent resurgence. Anthony Davis is playing like a Hall of Famer. Russell Westbrook has accepted his bench role. The team has each other's backs, albeit by shoving opponents in the back. They're only the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league, instead of the worst.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers

Dallas had a full roster and is waiving Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker. It’s unlikely that Walker plays a major role for Dallas, though carving out 15-20 minutes off the bench is in the realm of possibilities provided his health permits it. Joel Embiid could be returning...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Draymond Green laughs at Rudy Gobert during game

Draymond Green’s hatred for Rudy Gobert continues to burn with the intensity of a thousand suns. The Golden State Warriors star Green went viral for a disrespectful moment on his Minnesota Timberwolves counterpart Gobert during Sunday’s game. Courtside video caught Green, in the middle of a Golden State...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

