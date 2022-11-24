Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
PWMania
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results – November 26, 2022
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022. WWE Survivor Series War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne. Women’s War Games Match. Bianca...
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
PWMania
Mandy Rose Talks About Being Compared To Trish Stratus, Says She Wants To Prove Herself
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women’s Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
PWMania
WWE Teases New Character Joining the Bray Wyatt Storyline (Video)
For weeks, it has been speculated that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working for or against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question of whether it was Bray Wyatt or someone else who attacked LA Knight was raised. As many of you will recall, prior to the attack, Knight was being interviewed backstage, and someone in a mask could be seen in the background. The attack occurred following a commercial break, but Wyatt was never shown.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Teases Wrestling Return With WWE and AEW References
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is keeping fans guessing about her future in the ring. She used some interesting hashtags in a new video post on her TikTok account. The video teases a possible return to the ring, and she wrote in the caption:. “Shes coming...
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
PWMania
Paul Heyman Talks About Impact Sami Zayn Has Had Since Joining The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Returns to WWE and Revealed as 5th Member of Team Bianca (Video)
Becky Lynch has made her way back to WWE and is scheduled to compete inside War Games. Despite starting 11 minutes late because of coverage of college football, tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX began with Team Damage CTRL in the ring challenging Team Belair to their War Games fifth member reveal. The RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim came out to reveal that Becky Lynch would be the fifth and final member of their team.
PWMania
AEW Star Explains Why He Has Cut Ties With Teddy Hart
Brian Pillman Jr. has cut ties with Teddy Hart. The Varsity Blondes tag-team member and AEW star spoke during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. about cutting ties with Teddy Hart and why he made the decision to do so. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
PWMania
New Match Stipulation Pitched for WWE Royal Rumble
The fallout from Survivor Series will be covered on tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show, and the company will begin preparing for the Royal Rumble PLE event. The entire Rumble card has been planned, according to WrestlingNews.co. There was reportedly a pitch for a “Pitch Black” match that was being seriously considered for the show. The source did not provide any additional information about the match’s structure or rules, but one company source believes it is for Bray Wyatt.
PWMania
Madusa Slams Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE to Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was recently interviewed for her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King,” on TheA2theK Wrestling Show. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed Rousey’s opinion that WWE should remove the term “women’s” from the respective championships.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with WWE SmackDown coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE RAW (11/21/22) – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. * AEW...
PWMania
Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Backstage Over Unplanned Spot at WWE Survivor Series
When Roman Reigns returned to backstage following the WWE Survivor Series WarGames match, he was reportedly not too pleased. According to Fightful Select, Reigns was “visibly upset” following the main event. The rumor going around the company is that Reigns was upset with a “unplanned spot” in the match with Kevin Owens.
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Discusses Working With a Young Triple H While in WCW
Back in 1994 while working for WCW, Ricky Steamboat met a young up and comer that went by the name of Jean-Paul Levesque. Steamboat knew that Levesque had star potential after the match was over. Jean-Paul Levesque, of course, joined the WWE in 1995 as Hunter Hearst Helmsley then eventually became Triple H and the rest in history.
PWMania
3 Talents Impact Wrestling Should Build As The Next X Division Stars
At Impact Wrestling’s event Over Drive, Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus in the finals of the X Division Title tournament to become the latest wrestler to hold the prestigious title. During the course of the match, Trey Miguel turned heel which enabled him to secure the victory over Black Taurus and walk out of the match as champion. This is the second time Trey Miguel has held the X Division title.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
Comments / 0