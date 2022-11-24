ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers' Anthony Davis (calf) sits out; should return Monday

SAN ANTONIO -- TheLos Angeles Lakersexpect star big man Anthony Davisto return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the143-138 winSaturday night over theSan Antonio Spursbecause of a left calf contusion. "He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers don't shy away from 2-point try with season on brink: 'We came here to win'

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Inside a lively State Farm Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers' season teetered on the brink, but coach Brandon Staley did not flinch. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals24-17, quarterback Justin Herbert completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Austin Ekeler to pull the Bolts within a point, 24-23, with 15 seconds remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy