Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'
Darvin Ham took the blame after the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Monday.

LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
SAN ANTONIO -- Russell Westbrook had blood covering his face after taking a flagrant foul to his forehead when LeBron James intervened to pull the Los Angeles Lakers point guard away from the fray and cover the cut with a towel in the third quarter Saturday. It wasn't the flashiest...

Lakers' Anthony Davis (calf) sits out; should return Monday
SAN ANTONIO -- TheLos Angeles Lakersexpect star big man Anthony Davisto return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the143-138 winSaturday night over theSan Antonio Spursbecause of a left calf contusion. "He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's...

Westbrook, Hield, Turner: Five questions to answer before the proposed Lakers-Pacers trade
After the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena and continue on the road to Sacramento, center Myles Turner might have mixed feelings about boarding the team plane instead of staying in L.A. Last month, after trade talks between the Pacers and Lakers fizzled just...

Draymond Green calls late tech 'crazy'; Stephen Curry picks up one in solidarity
MINNEAPOLIS -- Warriors forward Draymond Green was not happy when he got slapped with a technical foul in the waning seconds of Golden State's 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolveson Sunday evening. Green, who finished the game with 19 points and 11 assists for his first double-double of the season,...

49ers believe RB Elijah Mitchell has another sprained MCL, in other knee
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Only two weeks after returning from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a similar injury to his left knee. Mitchell departed Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter with what...

Chargers don't shy away from 2-point try with season on brink: 'We came here to win'
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Inside a lively State Farm Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers' season teetered on the brink, but coach Brandon Staley did not flinch. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals24-17, quarterback Justin Herbert completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Austin Ekeler to pull the Bolts within a point, 24-23, with 15 seconds remaining.
