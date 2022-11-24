Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Growing beards to raise cancer awareness
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. A local church has put a new definition to “No Shave November,” using it to bring awareness to the disease. Raul Blansini is a 26-year...
Kait 8
Christmas in the square lights up Monette
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Using Christmas joy to bring one community closer together. Sunday evening Monette hosted its Christmas on The Square. It celebrates the true meaning behind Christmas. After the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square, the community had service around it. Santa made an appearance and...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for toy drive
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is helping kids have a bright holiday season. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for its toy drive. Sheriff Kevin Bell said through Dec. 15 there will be multiple locations in Pocahontas to drop off a donation.
Kait 8
Shopping small, making a big impact
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season is here, and small business owners are hoping to cash in. Small business owners know the importance of shopping locally on Small Business Saturday. They say buying local puts money back into the community, rather than a big corporation. “It helps us reinvest...
Kait 8
Black Friday shoppers hunting for deals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Friday caused many to flock to their favorite stores to bag deals. Some places had everything 50% off, and lines at some stores formed around 5 a.m. Black Friday is not what it used to be said by one Target employee. With all the same...
thv11.com
Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say
5newsonline.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 20 - 26:. 1. First United Methodist Church Jonesboro's disaffiliation denied. The vote is in for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro’s disaffiliation agreement. After church leadership denied...
Kait 8
City treasurer placed as acting mayor
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann. According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer. We spoke with Lewallen Sunday night after receiving reports of her resigning....
Kait 8
Tornadoes, severe storms possible Tuesday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Region 8 are bracing for strong to severe storms that could bring possible tornadoes. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Monday morning that the greatest threat of severe weather will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. While we might see some showers and storms during the day,...
fox16.com
Man, woman, child found dead in Arkansas shooting
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed.
magnoliareporter.com
Lyon College receives initial approval to award Arkansas' first doctors of medical dentistry, veterinary medicine degrees
BATESVILLE-- Lyon College received official notification from the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council (IAC) regarding the college’s change requests that have been under consideration since March 2022. The IAC approved a total of seven changes at Lyon College, including requests to offer the doctor of medical dentistry and...
Kait 8
Nov. 28: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. As people head back to work and school, you will have nice weather to return to. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. All eyes are looking...
neareport.com
Pizza delivery driver reports aggravated robbery
Jonesboro, Ark. – A delivery driver for Pizza Hut was the victim of a robbery Saturday night in Jonesboro, a report states. It happened between 6:30 PM and midnight Saturday, the report states. The police report lists the incident location at the 900-block of S. Caraway Road, at the Pizza Hut location itself. A 21-year-old delivery driver reported a suspect stole pizzas from him. The report was filed around noon Sunday.
Kait 8
City council candidate sues opponent over residency
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against a Jonesboro City Council candidate over his residency. City council Candidate, Janice Porter, is suing her opponent, Guy Pardew Jr. Porter claims that since Pardew failed to support his claims of residency in Ward...
neareport.com
Speeding suspect faces added charges for fleeing, resisting, and more
Jonesboro, Ark. – A late night traffic stop Friday in Jonesboro ended with a list of charges for a man accused of going over double the speed limit. Damari Quinton McNeary-Moore, 25, of Blytheville, was arrested around midnight Friday. The incident began at 11:35 PM when Officer Tyler Williams noticed a white Toyota Camry heading east on Johnson Avenue. The vehicle was speeding, with the officer pacing it at 75 miles per hour in a 35 MPH zone.
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
Kait 8
Wynne football coach not returning
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in a meeting earlier Monday night. The Wynne head football coach, Van Paschal, announced in the meeting, he is not returning to the Wynne Yellowjacket football program. Paschal will be moved to the ALE building and this will be his final year at Wynne.
neareport.com
Several vehicle thefts reported over Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several people were victims of felony theft related to stolen vehicles as we rolled into the Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro. A report filed on Wednesday (November 23) stated that a black 2015 Kia Soul was stolen on November 18 from the 3300-block of East Nettleton Avenue.
Kait 8
Home burglary ends with one shot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
