Amtrak Train Station decorated for the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three local garden clubs are decorating Charlottesville’s Amtrak Train Station. The Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Rivanna garden clubs came together Monday, November 28, to spread some holiday cheer. Volunteers decked the station with fresh-cut greenery, ribbons, and a fully decorated tree. “We thought, especially with...
Giving Tuesday is back for local nonprofits and charities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Giving Tuesday is one way to give back to the community this holiday season. Many nonprofits and charities rely on donations. “We are here for the community, so everything that this is what we are about,” All Blessings Flow Executive Director Annie Dodd said. “When people support us, then it helps us to help more people in the community.”
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
First holiday market in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: A Nelson County man has been reported missing, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a Senior Alert being issued. Deputies say 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin...
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It’s official: Magnolia Rose store is officially open for business. From plants to pop-ups, shoppers are loving the store’s purpose to continue chiming in against all kinds of human trafficking. “I think it’s needed, and I hope it brings positive attention to the issue...
Elves in Cville Scavenger Hunt on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses on the Downtown Mall are teaming up to create a scavenger hunt for the family. Elves in Cville is giving people a chance to win prizes this holiday season. “So, there are participating stores, and you can stop by Charlottesville Insider, I believe, to...
Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s still not a big bargain, but gas prices in Virginia are slowly trending downwards. AAA reports gas prices have fallen by $0.07 in the past week. Across the commonwealth, the average price per gallon is $3.35. Around Albemarle County and Charlottesville, you’ll pay about...
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area. “I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said. The Premier Circle Shelter...
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to getting a permanent chief of police. The city has been without a permanent police chief for more than a year now. “We want somebody who is familiar with and ready to implement the 21st Century Policing Rules and Guidelines of...
Mike Pruitt announces candidacy for Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Donna Price has announced that she is not running for reelection. Navy veteran Mike Pruitt says he is throwing his hat into the ring. “I want to run because I believe people shouldn’t be faced with the...
Turning Breezy Tonight into Monday. Dry Start to Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After Sunday’s rain, a cold front sweeping across the region tonight will kick up the wind through Monday. A dry start to the week and trending cooler into Tuesday. Another cold front will approach the region Wednesday, bringing us our next chance of rain and breezy conditions. It will turn briefly milder on Wednesday, ahead of the front. Dry and chilly weather returns for the late week.
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
Back to reality
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Northwest breezes will keep temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Chilly conditions will be on tap Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system coming out of the Rocky Mountain region. As it moves east, rain will develop Wednesday. Skies will clear for the late week. Have a great and safe day !
