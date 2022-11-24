ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Craft Fair held at White Oak Elementary

By John Foley Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

A full parking lot of anxious Holiday Craft Fair aficionados converged on the artist-lined halls of Edenton’s White Oak Elementary School’s annual Craft Fair on Saturday.

Many returned to their cars toting holiday wreaths, hand hut wooden Snowmen and large bags of Kettle Corn flavored in Cinnamon and Spice for the Holiday.

Over 40 vendors added to the flavor of the upcoming holidays with cakes, cookies, wooden ornaments hand turned on a lathe, felted coasters and cotton throws.

Having recently relocated from Cincinnati to Colerain, this was Valerie Hill’s first White Oak school fair. The artist crafts ornaments in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Edenton residents Jean Kutcha and Kim Davis are artisan felters who meticulously craft coasters, ornaments, and wall art that makes wonder in awe.

Paul Copeland puts a new spin on old wood in his Edenton home workshop where he turns out delightfully shaped ornaments suitable for Christmas trees, chandeliers or hanging on a drawer pull. The high quality work is complimented by a vibrant gloss finish every wood lover can appreciate.

The White Oak Holiday Craft Fair is a traditional holiday event at the White Oak School.

