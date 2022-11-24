Read full article on original website
Related
MasterClass’ Black Friday Deal Gets You Two Subscriptions for the Price of One
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription). Buy MasterClass Subscription 2-for-1 $180 MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription), and the site is now...
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: Save on Soundbars From Sony, Bose, Samsung, Roku, & More — Starting at $40
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with these Cyber Monday deals — up to nearly 60 percent off. Is it time for a home audio upgrade? Cyber Monday has you covered with deep discounts on soundbars for every budget. We gathered together the best deals on soundbars from top brands,...
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: Here are the Best Amazon Prime Video Deals — Stream Hit Movies & TV Shows For Up to Nearly 70 Percent off
Looking for something new to watch? Well, you're in luck. You can save big on hit movies -- thanks to these Cyber Monday Amazon Prime Video deals. Right now, you can save up to half on hit movies and TV shows, including the first four seasons of Yellowstone, Nope, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Interstellar, and more -- all via Prime Video. Now you have no excuse to find something new to watch, especially with prices starting at just $2.
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: All Sorts of Fire TV Stick Models are on Sale For Up To Half — Starting at Just $15
Stream Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and much more on the cheap. Cyber Monday starts right now and some of the best deals are on Amazon's own products. This means for TV fans, that it's the time to upgrade to a new Fire TV device for high quality and fast video streaming.
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: Kindle E-Readers are on Sale — Save Up To Nearly 35 Percent on Select Models
Looking for the perfect gift for the holidays? The Amazon Kindle can help you out with that and all sorts of models are on sale during Cyber Monday. Right now, you can score up to nearly 35 percent on select Kindle models at Amazon -- with prices starting at $85. The Amazon Kindle is still one of the best ways to take thousands of ebooks with you on one lightweight device. It's ideal for taking on a vacation, reading on a flight, at the lake, or just about anywhere.
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: Roku Streaming Devices and Soundbars are on Sale at Amazon — Save Up to Half
Looking for a new streaming device? Amazon has got you covered with deep discounts on all sorts of Roku streamers. For Cyber Monday, you can score up to half off of select Roku devices and soundbars at Amazon, with prices starting at $18. Roku boasts the most streaming channels of...
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: Get Three Months of Kindle Unlimited For Just $1 — Save $29
Want to read endless e-books? Amazon has you covered with a very good deal on Kindle Unlimited. For Cyber Monday, you can score three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1 -- that's a $29 savings. The service usually offers a one-month free trial, but now the retail giant upped it to three months for your reading pleasure. After the three months are finished, the price goes from free to $10/mo. However, you can cancel at any time, or simply keep Kindle Unlimited and just keep reading.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 28
This Thanksgiving break, Amazon Prime Video was thankful for The Peripheral, which went into the break at No. 1 and comes out of the break in the same spot. In fact, the Top 7 in Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list remains unchanged from last Wednesday, and the only significant new release since then, the Mars rover documentary film Good Night Oppy, sits at No. 9. I watched Good Night Oppy last week and bawled my eyes out. It deserves every award it gets. This robot went to Mars to do a job and crushed it. Give her a raise.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: Apple TV 4K is on Sale For Its All-Time Lowest Price Ever — Starting at Just $95
The big day is finally here! Cyber Monday is the best day for Apple fans! Best Buy has an amazing limited-time deal on the Apple TV 4K. While there are plenty of 4K streaming devices out there, the Apple TV 4K (second generation) is one of the best ones available (more than 4,200 Best Buy shoppers gave it a five-star rating) -- especially that it's on sale for its all-time lowest price ever.
TVGuide.com
Cyber Monday 2022: Save Up To Half on Apple AirPods & Beats Headphones
There are so many good Cyber Monday deals on headphones from Apple and Beats by Dre — starting at $17. It's a good day for Apple fans! There are lots of Apple AirPods and Beats headphones that are in stock for cheap for Cyber Monday. If you're looking for...
Comments / 0