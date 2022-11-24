Read full article on original website
H.S. Basketball: Royals front and center at Coaches vs. Cancer event
SCRANTON – Five days before they play their first game of the upcoming season and more than eight months since they were the last Distri
High School Basketball: Conley holds off Hunt for first win
D.H. Conley’s boys’ basketball team came into this week’s action in search of its first win of the season after a pair of two-point losses. Hosting Hunt on Monday night, the Vikings appeared on the verge of another narrow defeat after squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Trailing in the final minute, Conley closed on a 7-2 run to secure a 50-47 victory to move to 1-2 on...
NJ sports round-up: Nevada, Colo-NESCO drop season openers in girls basketball
The Nevada and Colo-NESCO girls basketball teams both ended up on the short end of the stick in their season openers and the Nevada girls wrestling team crowned four champions at the Nevada Scramble. The Nevada girls basketball team couldn't shake a poor second quarter in a 51-37 loss at Boone Nov. 22. ...
