Brazil vs. Switzerland live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, odds, prediction
The two teams who started Group G off with a victory will be fighting it out for top spot on Monday with Brazil and Switzerland meeting at Stadium 974. The presumptive favorites in yellow began their tournament in gritty but effective fashion, eventually grinding down a robust Serbia side with two goals from Richarlison in the second half, with the second one a spectacular bicycle kick that's an early contender for goal of the tournament..
World Cup live scores, updates: Ghana tops South Korea; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Follow along as we keep you informed on all of the happenings from the World Cup. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Monday has been goals day at the World Cup. It began with an exciting and eventful clash between Cameroon and Serbia. The match ended 3-3 after Cameroon scored the opening goal but then at the end of the first half Serbia managed to overturn the result and scored twice in less than three minutes. It seemed to be over for Cameroon after Serbia scored the third goal with Aleksandar Mitrovic at the beginning of the second half, but the African side scored two goals with Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Despite both sides tried to win the game it ended 3-3 and this gives to Brazil and Switzerland a big opportunity later today.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
FIFA World Cup 2022 scenarios, standings, tiebreakers: France, Brazil, Portugal advance; 27 teams still alive
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage as some of the groups only have one match remaining. So far, France, Portugal, and Brazil are the only teams to book their passage to the round of 16 but more will join them on the final matchday of each group. Qatar have also joined South Africa as the only World Cup hosts to ever fail to make it out of the group stage. But let's take a look at who can join the trio in the last 16 and what their path is to get there.
