Mount Airy News
Pilot parade deadline extended
The Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad has announced that the registration deadline for participation in the 52nd Annual Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade has been extended. For those who would like to participate in the parade the deadline has been pushed back to Wednesday, Nov. 30. Any individal or group that would...
WBTV
NC’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ to be unveiled in Ashe County
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first-ever “Safe Haven Baby Box” will be unveiled in Ashe County on Tuesday. That new box will be located at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. A Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for a mother to surrender...
High Point University's Christmas Drive continues this holiday season
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University (HPU) is preparing to offer the community a magical time through the annual Christmas Drive celebration. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to enjoy the sights and sounds at the drive-through event. The event is open to the public and will take...
Mount Airy News
County school students send Capitol tree off in style
Students from White Plains Elementary pose with their handmade ornaments that will make the journey to the Capitol. From left, Eddie Hardy, Ralph Hardy, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves pose for a quick photo. Submitted photo. Earlire this month, Hardy Brothers Trucking partnered with Surry County Schools to host...
Davidson County teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience
SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
WBTV
Group honors Jason Myers, Chip Tayag with Rowan County holiday display
Mount Airy News
Deck the Halls in Pilot Mountain
A storefront window is lit up with a festive display in Pilot Mountain. The lines used to form early outside the big box stores with the promise of giant flat screen televisions or the elusive PlayStation 5 drawing parents and bargain hunters out in the wee hours of the morning to stake a claim to a piece of sidewalk and wait.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Mayor said he didn’t receive advanced notice of United Furniture Industries layoffs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been almost a week since United Furniture Industries laid off all employees by text message and email. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he was not made aware of any layoffs prior to then and wishes that he was allowed to prepare and help people.
WXII 12
A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
Greensboro firefighters spend Thanksgiving showing up for the community, remembering those they’ve lost
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First responders never get a day off, even on holidays, and that includes the firefighters at Greensboro Station 5. “It’s a blessing to continue serving through every holiday that we’re here. That’s what we’re called to do, is to serve the citizens, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Justin Perrish, […]
Refinery29
A Week In Winston-Salem, NC, On A $202,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a payroll and benefits director who has a joint income of $202,000 per...
Your car was recalled, now what?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ford says "a cracked fuel injector" could cause a "potential under hood fire" in some 2020 to 2023 Bronco Sports and Escapes. That's why the company is recalling certain models. Only about half a million people have those cars, but it's brought up a lot of good questions on social media about what happens if your car gets recalled.
My Fox 8
High Point Fire Department mourns loss of battalion chief
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died from cancer, according to a statement released by the HPFD on Monday. The fire department says he served as a chief mechanic and will be...
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $479,000
MOVE-IN READY HOME! Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 3-story Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen features white cabinets with soft-close doors, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and a guest suite. The upstairs features the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch, patio, balcony, and front porch. Additional 'extras' include a gas fireplace, EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, quartz counters in all bathrooms, and composite stairs with metal balusters. Ask about the SMART features included. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however, any dates provided are subject to change.
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
5 Iredell County jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
Guilford County man wins $150,000 prize off scratch-off ticket
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is celebrating after a multiplied $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $150,000 prize. Eddie Purdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard for a Cashword Multiplier ticket. Purdue claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in...
Catawba holiday shopping weekend turns violent outside Dollar General shooting
CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba Police said a man is under arrest after an argument turned into a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot this weekend. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Oxford School Road location. According to a press release from the Catawba Police Dept., officers […]
