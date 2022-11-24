ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

cbs4local.com

Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso DA ordered to appear in court

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court twice this week after she’s tried to stay out of the public eye for months. The hearing on Monday has to do with her recall trial and comes after hundreds of criminal cases were dismissed, due to her office running out of time to indict them.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving two trucks Monday morning in the Lower Valley. The crash happened on Lee Trevino Drive and Highland Avenue heading north blocking the right lane and shoulder, according to fire dispatch. Dispatch said the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person injured in rollover crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash caused a rollover on north Zaragoza and Physicians Drive in East El Paso Saturday morning, according to El Paso Fire dispatch. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to El Paso Police Department Dispatch eastbound traffic on...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person sent to hospital after rollover in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near I-10 and Sunland Park Drive. Emergency crews confirmed that one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Police did close down two of the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER starts zero-fare trial period

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

12-year-old dead following crash on Loop 375 at Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes were closed at Loop 375 and Fonseca westbound after a serious crash in the El Paso's Lower Valley Saturday. Police reported a 12-year-old child from Mexico died as a result of being hit by a vehicle. The child was crossing the roadway...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

EPCC Law Enforcement Training Academy offered next year

El Paso Community College will host their EPCC Law Enforcement Training Academy on January 9, 2023. The academy will take place over the course of five to six months. James Arbogast is a recruiter and instructor with the EPCC Law Enforcement Training Academy. He said this program academy is held...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Winds return to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An upper trough will bring in stronger winds today. Expect southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45mph. Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and into the evening. These winds will continue through Tuesday afternoon before they begin to relax, behind the cold...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NM State football seeks NCAA waiver to become bowl eligible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University filed an appeal Monday with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to be play in a bowl game. Coach Jerry Kill and Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, discussed the waiver request to become bowl eligible during a news conference. The...
LAS CRUCES, NM

