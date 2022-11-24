Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).

