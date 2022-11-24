Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Shatel: Matt Rhule wasn't the only thing introduced Monday — so was Trev Alberts' Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nobody can recall a press conference 60 years ago. Most likely it was Bob Devaney stepping off the plane, meeting a couple of writers and then heading off the Legion Club. Those who were there say that when Tom Osborne was hired in 1973, you simply went...
Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms
LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
Nebraska controls interior in 75-58 win vs. Florida State
The Nebraska men’s basketball team got back in the win column Sunday night with a 75-58 triumph over Florida State in Orlando. The Huskers finish the ESPN Events Invitational 1-2 and improve to 4-3 on the season. Derrick Walker, playing in his second game of the season, recorded his...
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
Matt Rhule’s $74 million Nebraska contract among heftiest in college football
LINCOLN – Nebraska has officially become one of the top-paying jobs in college football – for both a head coach and his assistants. Additional details emerged Monday about the Huskers’ pact with coach Matt Rhule, previously announced by the athletic department to be eight years. Rhule’s contract...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 27, 2022. Editorial: A month in, casino shows revenue potential. In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gambling there would keep the cash wagered and the tax dollars it generates in Nebraska rather than seeing it cross the Missouri River to Iowa casinos.
No. 9 Minnesota spoils No. 5 Nebraska volleyball's senior night with sweep
Senior Night for the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team comes at a difficult time for the Huskers, just one night after a frustrating loss to No. 3 Wisconsin that saw the Badgers clinch the Big Ten Conference on the Devaney Center floor. It also became a night where Nebraska was...
What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
NCAA volleyball bracket revealed
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path. As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.
Watch as NU introduces new football coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska announced the hiring of Matt Rhule on Saturday, capping a months-long search for Scott Frost's replacement as Husker football coach. Rhule previously coached the Carolina Panthers of the NFL after stints turning around programs at Baylor and Temple. He arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. People are also reading…
Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln
What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference. Matt Rhule was officially introduced as Nebraska's head football coach Monday. Here are the immediate takeaways from the ceremony.
The fixer-upper: New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule sets foundations with passion, honesty
Matt Rhule’s greying hair blew in the wind Saturday morning as he stood in front of a national television audience and named the two reasons why he’s coming to Nebraska to coach football. Because he missed coaching. And because it’s Nebraska. Of the two points the 47-year-old...
Huskers look to avoid winless weekend against Florida State
Florida State (1-6) C — Naheem McLeod 7-4 So. 3.8. Florida State scouting report: It’s been a rough start for the Seminoles, who come in with just one win — 81-72 over Mercer. Florida State opened the season with four consecutive losses to Stetson, UCF, Troy and Florida.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first assistant hire
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made his first staff hire. ESPN reports that the Huskers are bringing in Evan Cooper, most recently the cornerbacks coach with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and someone who has worked with Rhule for all 10 seasons he’s been a head coach. Cooper...
Nebraska officially names Matt Rhule as new coach
LINCOLN – Nebraska football has its new head coach. Matt Rhule, the 47-year-old who turned around two college football programs before a 2½-year stint in the NFL, was announced Saturday morning as NU’s new coach. “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie,...
Matt Rhule first impressed Ted Carter six years ago — and it made a lasting impression
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter met Matt Rhule in 2016 at the American Athletic Conference title game between Rhule’s Temple team and Navy, where Carter was then superintendent. Navy was a two touchdown favorite but lost by three touchdowns, according to Carter. Twenty-four points, to be exact. “I...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $120,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
Nebraska's Innovation Campus celebrating 10 years of growth, development
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is celebrating a decade of transformation at Nebraska Innovation Campus this month as it looks ahead to future growth at the research park on the former State Fairgrounds. What started in 2012 as a pair of hollowed out buildings at the once home of the Nebraska...
