Lincoln, NE

Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes

By LUKE MULLIN Lincoln Journal Star
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms

LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
Nebraska controls interior in 75-58 win vs. Florida State

The Nebraska men’s basketball team got back in the win column Sunday night with a 75-58 triumph over Florida State in Orlando. The Huskers finish the ESPN Events Invitational 1-2 and improve to 4-3 on the season. Derrick Walker, playing in his second game of the season, recorded his...
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 27, 2022. Editorial: A month in, casino shows revenue potential. In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gambling there would keep the cash wagered and the tax dollars it generates in Nebraska rather than seeing it cross the Missouri River to Iowa casinos.
What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
NCAA volleyball bracket revealed

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path. As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.
Watch as NU introduces new football coach Matt Rhule

Nebraska announced the hiring of Matt Rhule on Saturday, capping a months-long search for Scott Frost's replacement as Husker football coach. Rhule previously coached the Carolina Panthers of the NFL after stints turning around programs at Baylor and Temple. He arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. People are also reading…
Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference. Matt Rhule was officially introduced as Nebraska's head football coach Monday. Here are the immediate takeaways from the ceremony.
Huskers look to avoid winless weekend against Florida State

Florida State (1-6) C — Naheem McLeod 7-4 So. 3.8. Florida State scouting report: It’s been a rough start for the Seminoles, who come in with just one win — 81-72 over Mercer. Florida State opened the season with four consecutive losses to Stetson, UCF, Troy and Florida.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first assistant hire

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made his first staff hire. ESPN reports that the Huskers are bringing in Evan Cooper, most recently the cornerbacks coach with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and someone who has worked with Rhule for all 10 seasons he’s been a head coach. Cooper...
Nebraska officially names Matt Rhule as new coach

LINCOLN – Nebraska football has its new head coach. Matt Rhule, the 47-year-old who turned around two college football programs before a 2½-year stint in the NFL, was announced Saturday morning as NU’s new coach. “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie,...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $120,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
Nebraska's Innovation Campus celebrating 10 years of growth, development

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is celebrating a decade of transformation at Nebraska Innovation Campus this month as it looks ahead to future growth at the research park on the former State Fairgrounds. What started in 2012 as a pair of hollowed out buildings at the once home of the Nebraska...
