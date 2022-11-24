Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
Alleged thieves detained by customers at Mobile Tractor Supply on Black Friday
TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released more details in a shooting that happened in Mobile on Black Friday. Officials said officers were called out to Tractor Supply in Tillmans Corner on Friday, Nov. 25 for reports of shots fired and an individual shoplifting. When they arrived they found […]
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
utv44.com
Mobile business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After the turkey's done and the football's over, it's time for the big holiday shopping weekend. Black Friday has come to a close and all eyes are turning to Small Business Saturday. It's designed to help small shops compete against major retailers and big box...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service. Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers. Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is...
multihousingnews.com
Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community
The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
Port City Pacers honor Mobile runners who passed too soon with tree planting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Port City Pacers, with help from the Friends of Mobile Trees, planted two trees at Medal of Honor Park Saturday in honor of runners gone too soon. Trees were planted in memory of Victor Birch and Bowdoin Atchison. Both men were heavily involved in local running events and […]
Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
utv44.com
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Pensacola mother who lost her son to gun violence creates ‘Garden of Peace and Hope’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Pensacola mother Lavon Brown lost her son Labar Brown after he was murdered on Oct. 22, 2012. Since then, Lavon Brown has made it her mission to bring awareness to homicide and provide herself and others a peaceful place to grieve. “I knew that I couldn’t bring him back,” said Brown. […]
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help
UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
utv44.com
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
Man considered ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ after shooting in Citronelle
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Citronelle Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who they said is ‘armed and extremely dangerous.’ Joshua Malcolm Skipper is accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, leaving the man in critical condition. According to officials, officers were called to […]
WKRG
2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile...
