Jayme Erickson only discovered that she'd treated her own severely injured daughter when she returned home A Canadian paramedic unknowingly treated her own daughter in a fatal car accident. Jayme Erickson was first to attend the Nov. 15 crash north of Calgary in which the passenger was trapped inside the vehicle with severe injuries. She then sat in the car and tended to the trapped woman until further medical teams arrived. Tragically, the paramedic was not aware that the passenger involved was her 17-year-old daughter Montana — who was...

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO