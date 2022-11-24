ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
614now.com

Katalina’s is opening a new Columbus location

We have Katalina’s Cafe in Harrison West and Katalina’s, Too in Clintonville. And soon enough, we’ll have a third Katalina’s. According to owner Kathleen “Katalina” Day, Katalina’s 3 is currently in the works. It will be coming to 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton, the former home of Close Quarters: Social Gaming Club.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good

A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
DUBLIN, OH
WHIZ

Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people trapped following crash in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east …. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east Columbus bar. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iamO1I. First at Four Forecast November 28, 2022. Storm...
COLUMBUS, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hocking Hills

The majestic Hocking Hills region in Southeast Ohio is a spectacular landscape of tall cliffs, deep ravines and impressive stone and rock formations. The region is one of the most scenic in the Midwest. It lacks large cities or major urban centres, featuring a collection of idyllic towns and villages with roads, pathways, nature trails and bikeways.
LOGAN, OH

