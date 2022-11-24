Read full article on original website
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from universityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or WinterJ. Michael PittsDelaware, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
614now.com
Katalina’s is opening a new Columbus location
We have Katalina’s Cafe in Harrison West and Katalina’s, Too in Clintonville. And soon enough, we’ll have a third Katalina’s. According to owner Kathleen “Katalina” Day, Katalina’s 3 is currently in the works. It will be coming to 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton, the former home of Close Quarters: Social Gaming Club.
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus to install community safety cameras next month at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors who live in a Hilltop apartment complex are again asking for more layers of protection after a 13-year-old old girl was wounded over the weekend when a bullet is fired into her apartment while her family slept. "I am very grateful. I Thank god...
614now.com
Short North music venue and restaurant changes name, adds arcade space and new bar concept
Standard Hall and Standard Live have become Standard Complex. The popular Short North spots for live music and food have undergone a name change, and they’ve also seen the addition of an arcade, plus a new upscale venue and bar. According to One Hospitality Group Executive Director Justin Kintz,...
614now.com
After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good
A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
WSYX ABC6
'Light Up A Life' hospice tree unveiled by Franklin County commissioners, health officials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hospice "Light Up A Life" tree was unveiled Monday by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Mount Carmel and OhioHealth hospice and palliative care organizations joined the commissioners in the almost 30-year tradition. The tree is lit in memory of friends and loved ones...
WHIZ
Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
Local Christmas tree farm hopes to spread holiday joy despite labor issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you think of Christmas, a few things come to mind. There are decorations and presents, and of course, Christmas trees!. At Taylor Christmas Tree Farm, the smell of fresh pine filled the air. For the last 20 years, Bruce Taylor has been making sure families...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east …. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east Columbus bar. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iamO1I. First at Four Forecast November 28, 2022. Storm...
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman claims mail theft wiped out her bank account, warns others before holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off record high online sales from Black Friday, a Columbus woman wants to send out a warning after she said she fell victim to the United States Postal Service this summer. She warns crimes with the mail could target many of the 13 billion pieces of mail expected to be shipped this holiday season.
614now.com
How one family-owned bakery has quietly served as the Columbus cornerstone of breads, buns and more for half a century
It’s been over 50 years since the Auddino family first began baking bread out of a small 500-square-foot space on Cleveland Avenue. Two locations later, new generations of the family are managing a product that remains largely the same. “We follow a good recipe, and we don’t really try...
Police continue investigation into August hit-and-run in Canal Winchester
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in the investigation into an assault that occurred on August 3, 2022, in Canal Winchester for its “Crime of the Week.” Just after 9 p.m., police officers were called to the 5400 block of Town Hill Drive in the Shannon […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Hocking Hills
The majestic Hocking Hills region in Southeast Ohio is a spectacular landscape of tall cliffs, deep ravines and impressive stone and rock formations. The region is one of the most scenic in the Midwest. It lacks large cities or major urban centres, featuring a collection of idyllic towns and villages with roads, pathways, nature trails and bikeways.
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
