‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Spinoff HBO Max Series Finally Begins Shooting & Co-Showrunner Diane Ademu-John Exits

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘1923’ Trailer: Greed Will Be The Thing That Kills Us All In New ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off
After the success of “Yellowstone” and “1883,” Taylor Sheridan’s empire keeps growing (not to mention there are crime shows, “The Mayor Of Kingstown” and “The Tulsa King”). Next up for Sheridan is yet another “Yellowstone” spin-off, another Dutton family origin story with some huge names attached.
theplaylist.net
Frank Miller To Write & Produce A New Series Based On Hugo Pratt’s Corto Maltese Graphic Novels
Frank Miller is returning to Hollywood. However, this time he’s not adapting one of his own graphic novels for the screen. Instead, he’s taking on the work of Hugo Pratt, the creator of the Corto Maltese series of graphic novels. According to Deadline, Studiocanal has brought on Frank...
theplaylist.net
‘Echo 3’ Review: ‘The Hurt Locker’s Mark Boal Brings His Visceral Style To A Military Family Kidnapping Thriller
Screenwriter Mark Boal has received worldwide acclaim for his highly detailed screenplays of military operations in the Kathryn Bigelow films, “The Hurt Locker” (for which Boal won the Oscar) and “Zero Dark Thirty.” He brings a journalist’s mind for detail—he was one for Rolling Stone, Playboy, and others—to his projects, and one can feel the veracity of his life’s work in his latest project, mostly in its elaborate action set pieces, usually long, dialogue-free sequences of soldiers meticulously trying to complete their missions. When it comes to character and dialogue, Boal struggles a bit more, but when “Echo 3” has its military boots on the ground, it can be difficult to turn away. It’s a show that comes to life when its characters are in life-or-death situations. And while some of its themes feel underdeveloped so far, only half of the season has been sent for review, so it’s possible they will come into sharper focus. Halfway through, it’s an ambitious thriller, another Apple show that clearly cost a fortune and yet will almost certainly slip under the radar in such a crowded entertainment season.
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Here’s Another Look At Damien Chazelle’s All-Star Period Film Arriving This Christmas
Coming into awards season, many people were buzzing about Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.” And why wouldn’t they? The filmmaker’s previous films were all awards darlings. But when the first social media reactions were released, it was clear that “Babylon” isn’t as universally beloved as Chazelle’s previous efforts. Instead, it’s a polarizing film where some people think it’s brilliant and others call it a disaster.
theplaylist.net
James McAvoy Says He’s “Definitely Not Got The Call” About Returning As Charles Xavier In The MCU & Isn’t Sure He’d Want To
Following in the footsteps of the iconic performance by Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, leader of the X-Men in the superhero film franchise, there was a lot of pressure on James McAvoy, who took over the role for the prequel films, starting with “X-Men: First Class.” However, McAvoy is a great actor and was able to excite fans and earn the respect of everyone with his performance over the course of four films. That said, the actor isn’t quick to return to the role, even if Marvel Studios comes calling.
theplaylist.net
‘Who By Fire’: New Limited Series About Leonard Cohen’s 1973 Concert In Israel In Development
Over the decades, we’ve seen quite a few documentaries about the life of Leonard Cohen. Most recently, he was the subject of the doc, “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” To say that his life and career are fascinating and iconic is an understatement. And now, a production company would like to bring a specific period of Leonard Cohen’s life to TV screens in a new drama.
theplaylist.net
Marvel Can’t Make A Namor Solo Movie & “Borrowed” The Character For ‘Wakanda Forever’ From Universal
After three weeks in theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has made $363 million domestically, over $600 million worldwide, and it looks like it’s going to be Marvel’s second biggest hit of the year following “Doctor Strange & The Multiverse Of Madness.” The film is full of action, grief, and emotion and, of course, is highlighted by a classic Marvel character that fans have wanted to see onscreen for decades: Namor, The Submariner (played by Tenoch Huerta).
theplaylist.net
Greta Gerwig Said Noah Baumbach Would Co-Write ‘Barbie’ Without Actually Talking To Him First
The long road of bringing the “Barbie” film to the big screen has gone through a number of ups and downs. Stars and come and gone. Filmmakers have walked away. But now, with Margot Robbie in the lead, as star and producer, “Barbie” is nearly ready to hit theaters in 2023. And perhaps the biggest shock to the whole story is the fact that Greta Gerwig is directing the film and co-wrote the script alongside Noah Baumbach. But it’s that last little bit that seems to have a bit of a funny story attached to it.
25 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
theplaylist.net
‘Emancipation’: Will Smith “Completely Understands” If People Aren’t Ready To Support Him But Hopes New Film Is Still Embraced
Apple is putting its entire awards season hopes in the lap of Will Smith and the upcoming film, “Emancipation.” A year ago, this would have been a no-brainer, as Smith is one of the most bankable and celebrated stars in Hollywood. But after his on-stage assault of Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, there were plenty of people who questioned whether or not this is a good time to release “Emancipation” less than a year after the controversial moment. According to Will Smith, he understands those questions but hopes people can see past the controversy to celebrate this film.
Comments / 0