Screenwriter Mark Boal has received worldwide acclaim for his highly detailed screenplays of military operations in the Kathryn Bigelow films, “The Hurt Locker” (for which Boal won the Oscar) and “Zero Dark Thirty.” He brings a journalist’s mind for detail—he was one for Rolling Stone, Playboy, and others—to his projects, and one can feel the veracity of his life’s work in his latest project, mostly in its elaborate action set pieces, usually long, dialogue-free sequences of soldiers meticulously trying to complete their missions. When it comes to character and dialogue, Boal struggles a bit more, but when “Echo 3” has its military boots on the ground, it can be difficult to turn away. It’s a show that comes to life when its characters are in life-or-death situations. And while some of its themes feel underdeveloped so far, only half of the season has been sent for review, so it’s possible they will come into sharper focus. Halfway through, it’s an ambitious thriller, another Apple show that clearly cost a fortune and yet will almost certainly slip under the radar in such a crowded entertainment season.

13 HOURS AGO