‘Babylon’ Trailer: Here’s Another Look At Damien Chazelle’s All-Star Period Film Arriving This Christmas
Coming into awards season, many people were buzzing about Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.” And why wouldn’t they? The filmmaker’s previous films were all awards darlings. But when the first social media reactions were released, it was clear that “Babylon” isn’t as universally beloved as Chazelle’s previous efforts. Instead, it’s a polarizing film where some people think it’s brilliant and others call it a disaster.
Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca was cut from Bones and All: ‘She had fun, though!’
Francesca Scorsese was cut from Luca Guadagnino’s film Bones and All, the director has revealed.The recently released horror-romance stars Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell in a film adaptation of Camille De Angelis’s 2015 novel. Bones and All was also supposed to feature Francesca Scorsese, daughter of Martin Scorsese, before her role as Harmony was cut.Scorsese, 23, addressed her absence from the film, sharing a post on her Instagram story: “Rip Harmony lol.”It appears there are no hard feelings, however, with Scorsese writing: “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!”The actor accompanied her...
Marvel Can’t Make A Namor Solo Movie & “Borrowed” The Character For ‘Wakanda Forever’ From Universal
After three weeks in theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has made $363 million domestically, over $600 million worldwide, and it looks like it’s going to be Marvel’s second biggest hit of the year following “Doctor Strange & The Multiverse Of Madness.” The film is full of action, grief, and emotion and, of course, is highlighted by a classic Marvel character that fans have wanted to see onscreen for decades: Namor, The Submariner (played by Tenoch Huerta).
Clarence Gilyard, Jr Dies: ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Die Hard’ Star Was 66
Actor and academic Clarence Gilyard Jr, known for roles in such TV series as Walker, Texas Ranger and Matlock, as well as films including Die Hard and Top Gun, has died. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard was a film and theater professor, shared the news of his passing. No cause of death was given. He was 66. Gilyard’s career spanned more than 30 years in film, television and theater. His first movie role was as Sundown in the original Top Gun (1986), and he later made a lasting impression in 1989’s Die Hard as...
‘Echo 3’ Review: ‘The Hurt Locker’s Mark Boal Brings His Visceral Style To A Military Family Kidnapping Thriller
Screenwriter Mark Boal has received worldwide acclaim for his highly detailed screenplays of military operations in the Kathryn Bigelow films, “The Hurt Locker” (for which Boal won the Oscar) and “Zero Dark Thirty.” He brings a journalist’s mind for detail—he was one for Rolling Stone, Playboy, and others—to his projects, and one can feel the veracity of his life’s work in his latest project, mostly in its elaborate action set pieces, usually long, dialogue-free sequences of soldiers meticulously trying to complete their missions. When it comes to character and dialogue, Boal struggles a bit more, but when “Echo 3” has its military boots on the ground, it can be difficult to turn away. It’s a show that comes to life when its characters are in life-or-death situations. And while some of its themes feel underdeveloped so far, only half of the season has been sent for review, so it’s possible they will come into sharper focus. Halfway through, it’s an ambitious thriller, another Apple show that clearly cost a fortune and yet will almost certainly slip under the radar in such a crowded entertainment season.
25 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
James McAvoy Says He’s “Definitely Not Got The Call” About Returning As Charles Xavier In The MCU & Isn’t Sure He’d Want To
Following in the footsteps of the iconic performance by Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, leader of the X-Men in the superhero film franchise, there was a lot of pressure on James McAvoy, who took over the role for the prequel films, starting with “X-Men: First Class.” However, McAvoy is a great actor and was able to excite fans and earn the respect of everyone with his performance over the course of four films. That said, the actor isn’t quick to return to the role, even if Marvel Studios comes calling.
‘Andor’: Kyle Soller Says Everyone Is “Turning It Up To 11” for Season 2 & Teases “More People, More Planets, More Worlds”
It would be fun to be a fly on the wall at Lucasfilm as they discuss the performance of “Andor” Season 1. Without a doubt, the “Star Wars” series is the most critically acclaimed show Lucasfilm has released on Disney+. However, it doesn’t appear that viewership is really on par with some of the other “Star Wars” series. Or any of them really. But yet, the studio committed to Season 2 before the first episode of Season 1 even debuted, and one star of the show wants everyone to know that the upcoming episodes are going to be even better.
Greta Gerwig Said Noah Baumbach Would Co-Write ‘Barbie’ Without Actually Talking To Him First
The long road of bringing the “Barbie” film to the big screen has gone through a number of ups and downs. Stars and come and gone. Filmmakers have walked away. But now, with Margot Robbie in the lead, as star and producer, “Barbie” is nearly ready to hit theaters in 2023. And perhaps the biggest shock to the whole story is the fact that Greta Gerwig is directing the film and co-wrote the script alongside Noah Baumbach. But it’s that last little bit that seems to have a bit of a funny story attached to it.
‘1923’ Trailer: Greed Will Be The Thing That Kills Us All In New ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off
After the success of “Yellowstone” and “1883,” Taylor Sheridan’s empire keeps growing (not to mention there are crime shows, “The Mayor Of Kingstown” and “The Tulsa King”). Next up for Sheridan is yet another “Yellowstone” spin-off, another Dutton family origin story with some huge names attached.
Frank Miller To Write & Produce A New Series Based On Hugo Pratt’s Corto Maltese Graphic Novels
Frank Miller is returning to Hollywood. However, this time he’s not adapting one of his own graphic novels for the screen. Instead, he’s taking on the work of Hugo Pratt, the creator of the Corto Maltese series of graphic novels. According to Deadline, Studiocanal has brought on Frank...
