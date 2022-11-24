DeKalb County man suffering from dementia found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Reuben Hurley was safely located Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing and possibly endangered man.

Reuben Hurley, 73, suffers from dementia, is new to Georgia, and is unfamiliar with the area. He is 5′ 3″ tall with brown eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen today at his home on Beresford Circle in Stone Mountain wearing a dark sweater, light shorts and flip-flops.

If you see him please contact the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

