DeKalb County man suffering from dementia found safe

By Jason Davis, WSBTV.com
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Reuben Hurley was safely located Thursday afternoon.

----------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing and possibly endangered man.

Reuben Hurley, 73, suffers from dementia, is new to Georgia, and is unfamiliar with the area. He is 5′ 3″ tall with brown eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen today at his home on Beresford Circle in Stone Mountain wearing a dark sweater, light shorts and flip-flops.

If you see him please contact the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Comments / 7

Marioñ Turner
4d ago

i am so happy he was find safe God is good all the time 💕🙏🙏🙏💕💕 only thing we have to do is pray 🙏🙏 and God will make a way.. so I say Happy Thanksgiving ❤️💜💜💜❣️ too him and his family and friends

Reply
4
Angela McLeroy Miller
4d ago

I pray he's found safe & sound, &, returned to the care of his family.

Reply
9
Marioñ Turner
4d ago

Thank for sharing this post and Congratulations 👏👏👏 too his family and friends God Bless 🙏🙏🙏💕🙏💕💕

Reply
4
