15-Year-Old Shot During D.C. Turkey Bowl football game
WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a high school football game, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Northeast D.C. The annual Turkey Bowl took place at a local high school on Thanksgiving. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police responded to the 1600 Block of East Capitol Street, near the Eastern Senior High School, after a call of multiple gunshots came in shortly before 1:30 pm. They were hosting the District of Columbia Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl. Officers were already working on location at the game. According to investigators, the vehicle they are looking for is an older gray Toyota The post 15-Year-Old Shot During D.C. Turkey Bowl football game appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 16-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The shooting took place on the 1600 Block of Morris Avenue. Shortly after 11 am, Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received the report of a shooting. At the location police found a juvenile male, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jakhi Snider, of D.C. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a The post 16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Fatally Shot Over The Weekend In Southeast D.C.
A teenage boy was fatally shot over the weekend in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Following reports of a shooting around 11:05 a.m on Saturday, police found 16-year-old Jakhi Snider suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of Morris Road, near Fort Stanton Park. Emergency responders rushed Snider to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old has died after being shot in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Wheeler Road Southeast, nearby Bellevue Street Southeast, around 12:44 a.m. after reports of gunshots sounds being heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Corey Riggins Jr., of Southeast D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds.
Teen hurt after shooting near DC high school hosting Turkey Bowl football game
WASHINGTON - A teenager is recovering after being hurt in a Thanksgiving Day shooting near a Northeast, D.C. high school that was hosting a Turkey Bowl football game at the time. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened in the unit block of 17th Street near East Capitol...
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
Bus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
Maryland Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Husband at DC Luxury Hotel
A Maryland woman pleaded guilty Monday to shooting her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel. Shanteari Weems told police she shot her husband, James Weems Jr., at the former Mandarin Oriental Hotel after they argued at the hotel about accusations he abused children at the Lil Kidz Kastle, the day care Shanteari Weems operates in Owings Mills, Maryland, police said.
Two DC girls, 12 & 13, charged for stealing Tupperware from victim on Thanksgiving: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged with a Thanksgiving Day robbery, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest at approximately 8:08 p.m., MPD said. Police said three girls approached...
Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
Police Investigating Three Shootings In Six Hours In Maryland
Baltimore police are investigating several shootings that occurred just hours apart across the city over the weekend, authorities say. At least three people were shot between the hours of 1 p.m., and 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police. The first shooting occurred just before 2 p.m., in...
Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead
Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.
Prosecutors want jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner who shot husband
Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking a two-year jail sentence for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband this past summer.
East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody
A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife. As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols, 31, also was ordered...
