New Mom Holiday Gift Guide for 2022

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Motherhood is a full-time job, and new moms can always use a helping hand. Sometimes that helping hand comes in the form of a thoughtful gift, and tis the season for gift-giving! Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, birthday or baby shower gifts, you’re sure to find something to delight the new mama on this list. Take a look!
When is the Worst Time to Go Thanksgiving Shopping in the HV?

You've already missed the best day to go Thanksgiving food shopping, but you can still easily avoid the crowds if you plan properly. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Hudson Valley is scrambling to get its hands on all the ingredients needed to prepare a proper feast. I made the mistake of stopping into the grocery store on Sunday for a couple of items and was met with pandemonium.
8 Safe Foods To Share With Your Dog This Thanksgiving

The holidays are here which means we'll be celebrating with friends, family, and of course food. If you're a pet owner you know how difficult it is to keep your four-legged friends away from the delicious dishes that have been prepared. Unless, of course, you have a well-behaved dog who...
