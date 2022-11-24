Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Channel 3000
Jeanette A. Bevan
Jeanette A. Bevan, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, November 25, 2022. Funeral services will be at Noon, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Lima Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Dale Eugene Hoag
Dale E. Hoag, age 84, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Pastor Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00.
Channel 3000
Lawrence Gunnelson
Lawrence Gunnelson, 95, of Cambridge, Wisconsin passed away on November 24, 2022, at Reena Memory Care of Fort Atkinson, WI. Lawrence was born on August 16, 1927, to Lawrence and Edna (Strohbusch) Gunnelson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1945 and was proud to have been the oldest attendee of the alumni banquet the last 2 years. Larry farmed most of his life with corn and soybeans, dairy cows in the earlier days and hogs in the 1970s into the early 1990s. In 1960, his father purchased a John Deere dealership in Stoughton WI. He worked with his brother, Roger, at Gunnelson Implement until 1975.
Channel 3000
Lorren Carl Hoffmann
Lorren Carl Hoffmann, age 93, passed away on November 22, 2022. Lorren was born on July 10, 1929 to the late Walter and Agnes (Thompson) Hoffmann, on the family farm in the town of Berry, WI. He married Lucille Evert on September 26, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marxville, WI and enjoyed 67 years of marriage prior to Lucille’s passing on August 2, 2021. They made their home in Cross Plains where they raised two daughters, Lois and Lynette. Lorren loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed reminiscing about the past, playing bingo and working on his farm. He was proud of playing the accordion and sharing his music with others.
Channel 3000
Dorothy M. “Dot” Brown
Dorothy Brown passed away on Wed., Nov. 23rd at Sienna Meadows memory care in Oregon Wisconsin at 95 years of age. Dorothy “Dot” Collins Brown was born and raised in Long Beach and Pass Christian Mississippi. Dot met her husband of 68 years, Berkley, in Biloxi Mississippi when he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. They married and moved back to Wisconsin to be near his family. Dot is preceded (by just 2 months) in death by her husband Berk, mother Maggie Collins, father Henry Collins, brothers Chester, Ray, Aubrey, Jim and sisters Ada, Onita, Jean and Evelyn. She is survived by her daughters Lori (Dave) Deegan, Terri (Gerry) DiNardo, and grandchildren Kelly Deegan, Eric (Caitlin) Deegan, Mike DiNardo and Kate (Greg) Buikema. Dot will be remembered for her ability to play and excel at almost any sport (especially tennis). She planned and directed many programs at her church but most of all she was happiest when fishing in the waters of Mississippi for speckled trout. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Sienna Meadows memory care, and Heartland Promedica Hospice. A private family service will be held in her memory.
Channel 3000
JoAnn C. (Kvamme) Sherven
JoAnn C. (Kvamme) Sherven, age 78 passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 27, 1944 the daughter of Casper and Lola (Anderson) Kvamme. JoAnn graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962 and continued her education at Madison Business College. On December 9, 1967 she was united in marriage to Larry Sherven at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. JoAnn had worked at Federal Industries in Belleville for many years until retiring in 2008. She had served as president of the Oregon VFW Post #10272 Auxiliary. She enjoyed scrapbooking and golfing.
Channel 3000
Gerald Frances Pernot
MADISON- Gerald Francis Pernot, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1942, in Madison, to Anthony and Mildred Pernot. Gerald was a gentle person with a heart of gold. He took care of his parents, his brother, Vaughn, and sister, Donna before they passed away. Gerald was a very good bowler who loved to tinker with cars.
Channel 3000
William Joseph Jackson
MADISON – William Joseph “Bill” Jackson, age 56, of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born on Sept. 18, 1966, in Madison, the son of Jonathan D. “Squeak” Jackson Jr. and Joanne (Coyne) Jackson. Bill married Jennifer Mueller on May 4, 2006, and later had two children, Greyson and Delaney.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Holiday survival tips with happiness expert Dr. Christine Whelan
MADISON, Wis. — Happiness expert Dr. Christine Whelan from UW-Madison joins Live at Four to share some holiday survival tips. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
LaVern Wesley Stoker
LaVern Wesley “Vern” Stoker, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep early November 17, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Vern was born at home in Ladysmith, on February 10, 1935 son of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker. He lived a very full and adventurous life. Many have known him as “Boone”.
Channel 3000
Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter
ARENA – Connie M. Engsberg-Denruiter, age 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with a time of sharing to follow. A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Channel 3000
Sophia Annalise Geneman
Sophia Annalise Geneman took the world by storm on Dec. 19, 2017. Known to her family as “Spoopy” and most everyone else as Sophie, she spent her early years devoted to the traditional pursuits; eating, sleeping, and providing her loving family with light, joy, and full diapers at regular intervals.
Channel 3000
Elaine D. Schoenemann
Elaine D. Schoenemann, age 96, of Mazomanie passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth. She was born in Dover Township on Jan. 11, 1926, to the late John T. and Bessie A. (Peterson) Linley. She graduated as the salutatorian from Arena High School; class of 1944. Following high school she married Harold J. Schoenemann on Aug. 18, 1944; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1999. Together they made their home in Mazomanie where they raised 7 children. She worked for the Black Earth and Mazomanie Schools as a kindergarten aide; known by many students as Ms. Cinnamon. Elaine was an excellent baker and over the years made and decorated hundreds of wedding cakes. She enjoyed sports, music, quilting, playing cards, and bowling couples league with Harold. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the United Church of Christ in Mazomanie.
Channel 3000
Nitty Gritty’s fire sparks appreciation of its storied history and late founder
The recent fire that temporarily closed the Nitty Gritty on North Frances Street brought the realization that few restaurants or bars have endured in Madison longer than the Gritty, which opened Oct. 3, 1968. For longtime Madisonians, it’s impossible to think about the Nitty Gritty without remembering, too, its colorful...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Travis Beckum shares thoughts on Luke Fickell as Badgers’ new head coach
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers and NFL tight end Travis Beckum joins Live at Four to discuss the choice of Luke Fickell as the team’s next head coach. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Braelon Allen out for Badgers’ game against Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. — If the Badgers want to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Saturday, they’ll have to do it without their top running back. Braelon Allen is out for Saturday’s game against Minnesota with a right leg injury. The sophomore had been dealing with a lingering injury over the past few weeks but was playing through it.
Channel 3000
Badgers begin title defense, face Quinnipiac in first round
MADISON, Wis. — After a hard-fought regular season, it’s tournament time for Wisconsin volleyball. The Badgers, ranked No. 3 in the nation, will take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as they look to defend their National Championship. The Bobcats come into...
Channel 3000
All-session tickets at UW Field House sold out for NCAA Tournament matches
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Field House will be filled to the brim when the Badgers take the court on Friday. All-session tickets for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Madison are sold out, UW Athletics announced Monday. Single-session tickets for both rounds go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Channel 3000
Football coaching staff jobs posted as Badgers prepare to introduce Luke Fickell as new head coach
MADISON, Wis. — One day after hiring Luke Fickell as its next head football coach, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has opened applications for the rest of his coaching staff. Job postings for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, director of football strength and conditioning, assistant strength and conditioning coach, and another...
Comments / 0