Ablazeolive Officially Signs with Immortals for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by Immortals is that they will be signing Ablazeolive to start in the bot lane for next year. Here is the latest.
Ssumday Officially Signs with Evil Geniuses for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by Evil Geniuses is that they will be signing Ssumday to start in the bot lane for next year. Here is the latest.
Golden Guardians Officially Sign huhi for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by Golden Guardians is that they will be signing huhi to start at Support for next year. Here is the latest.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Team Builder Out Now
One of the most important facets of Pokemon is team building. In order to go far in the league and story in general, players must build a balanced team. Luckily, sites have built in-depth teambuilders for almost every Pokemon game. Scarlet and Violet are no different. This piece will go over details of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Team Builder.
Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Recommended Path
Even though Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are open-world games, there is a chance for players to either get lost or overleveled. Some players will not care as they want freedom without guidance and direction. Others will feel a bit lost as nearly every other Pokemon game ever has given the players a lot of direction. For those who may want some direction to keep the game fun and challenging, here is the best recommended path for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Video Games Are Leading the Return of the Y2K Aesthetic
Video games have been with us for ages, offering a wide range of options for those who want to relax, have fun, distract from the daily routine, get rid of anxiety or anger, and just get to know the new technologies. What we, gamers, see is a well-designed picture with a good to super-creative story and eye-pleasing animation. What the developers see is the combination of cutting-edge technologies, elaborate design, and sequenced writing, which is wrapped with a catchy story.
How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new tumbleweed Pokemon is Bramblin and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
How to Evolve Rellor into Rabsca
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Bug Pokemon is Rellor and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Rellor into Rabsca.
What Are Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sales Numbers?
As usual, the Pokemon franchise is reaping high sales numbers. Despite the game getting some of the lowest critic scores in the franchise, it has not stopped the fans from coveting copies from the shelves. This piece will go over how good or bad Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sales numbers are.
How to Catch Wo-Chien in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
While the main Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet are found in the first few minutes of each game, there are still four new Legendary Pokemon players can find as well. All four of these Pokemon can be found in each game as well unlike Koraidon or Miraidon. They are the four shrine Pokemon and finding them is not as easy as just knowing the locations. Here is a guide on how to find and Catch Wo-Chien in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Atlanta Reign Acquire Jae-won “Lip” Lee from Shanghai Dragons
The Atlanta Reign are not with their early offseason spending spree. On Thursday November 24, the Atlanta Reign announced the acquisition of Jae-won “Lip” Lee from the Shanghai Dragons. Lip joins the Atlanta Reign after playing with the Dragons for the past two seasons. The newest addition to the Atlanta DPS line joins another young star, Hak-yong “Stalk3r” Jeong. The two will most likely be handling the majority of Atlanta’s damage duties.
Atlanta Reign Name Blake “Gator” Scott as New Head Coach
The Atlanta Reign made their first move of the offseason by bringing in a new coach for the 2023 season. On Tuesday November 22, the Reign announced that former main tank player Blake “Gator” Scott will serve as the organizations newest head coach. Gator joined the team back in 2019 when the Reign entered the Overwatch League. Gator follows in the footsteps of long-time coach Brad “Sephy” Rajani.
