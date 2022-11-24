Texas teen arrested after 14-year-old sexually assaulted, investigators say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An 18-year-old was arrested this week in connection to an alleged sexual assaulting and strangling of a 14-year-old girl, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jaime Luis Rivera, 18, was arrested at his home on the Southside of San Antonio on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Child Safe Investigators.

On Sunday, deputies located a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing by her parents. Investigators learned that the missing 14-year-old, as well as other missing teens, had been hanging out at Rivera’s residence, according to the authorities.

Further investigation revealed the missing 14-year-old had been sexually assaulted, and investigators observed injuries on the victim’s neck consistent with strangulation, BCSO stated.

Investigators identified Rivera as the suspected assailant of the victim.

After investigators secured Rivera’s arrest warrant, investigators with the BCSO established surveillance in the 100 block of Barton Court and placed Rivera into custody as he arrived home without incident.

Following the arrest, he was transported to the Bexar County Jail and booked on his charge of sexual assault-child, authorities said.

