oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Kenny Electric’s prehistoric-themed Christmas float wins grand prize at Casper parade
CASPER, Wyo. — The winners of the 2022 Casper Christmas Parade, which had a theme of “Christmas Past, Present and Future,” were announced Monday by the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce and the Central Wyoming Chamber Foundation. “Grand Prize recipient, Kenny Electric blew the judges away with...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Hundreds gather for snowy 2022 Casper Christmas tree lighting and parade
CASPER, Wyo. — The scene for Casper’s annual Downtown Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony at David Street Station looked right out of a John Hughes film as snow steadily fell on Saturday evening. Hundreds of soggy Casper citizens sloshed through the slushy streets and sidewalks as floats...
Cold Night, Warm Hearts. Casper Christmas Parade PHOTOS
Snow was coming down! But that didn't stop Casper from lining the sidewalks for the 25th annual Christmas Parade.
oilcity.news
Local shoppers turn out for Small Business Saturday, Black Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Shops throughout Casper were bustling with activity today and Friday as local shoppers took advantage of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. For many local businesses, the surge in customers is a sign that COVID-19 is getting ever further away in the rearview mirror. Among...
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper
If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
oilcity.news
Pet dies in Casper house fire Sunday; resident’s life likely saved by working smoke alarm
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 on the 1800 block of South Glendale Avenue, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said Monday. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a “rapidly spreading fire in the rear of a tri-level wood frame...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper parade street closure controversy
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
Arctic Winds, Heavy Snow Showers in Natrona County.
The days are getting shorter, the air is getting colder. Winter has arrived and it's that special time of year where we get to sweep and scrape windshields before going somewhere. Snow showers are likely today after 10 a.m. and into tomorrow for a total accumulation of up to 5...
oilcity.news
4–6 inches of snow likely on Casper Mountain with Nordic skiing underway; Hogadon opening Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Nordic ski season is underway on Casper Mountain, with the downhill season at Hogadon Basin Ski Area set to begin on Friday, Dec. 2. With snow falling in the Casper area, the mountain can expect 4–6 inches of new accumulation by Tuesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. The new snow will add to what has already fallen at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center, which reported that 10 kilometers of Nordic trail had been groomed as of Thanksgiving Day.
cowboystatedaily.com
Couple Overhauls Drab, Awful Interior Of Iconic Onion-Shaped Bank Building In Casper
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since 1964, the modern dome-shaped building has been a central feature in downtown Casper. Built to house Western National Bank, the building’s unique interior has over the years been covered by traditional flooring, ceiling work and decor. That is, until...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Hidden Casper: A tour beneath Casper’s midcentury landmark bank building
CASPER, Wyo. — The former Wyoming National Bank building in central Casper has been a distinctive landmark since it first opened in 1964. Designed by acclaimed modernist architect Charles Deaton, the building added a space-age excitement to the banking and business community at the time. The Wyoming National Bank...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Street closures could hurt Small Business Saturday, some owners say
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A bit of controversy brewing this week between small business owners and the Casper Police. So what resolution... if any... can be reached by Saturday?. Saturday is the Casper Christmas Parade and tree lighting. And for local businesses, it’s also Small Business Saturday.
oilcity.news
Snow, frigid temps in Casper area to start work week
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and very cold temperatures are in store for Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today’s high temperature of 28 degrees has already been reached, with temps dipping to 22 degrees by this afternoon. An overnight low of 9 degrees is expected. Gusty winds of up to 38 mph are possible today.
oilcity.news
Casper College scholarship established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles
CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper College scholarship has been established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles, the college announced on Nov. 21. The Oscar and Ruth Boyles Family Scholarship will provide $1,000 split between two semesters to a second-year student at Casper College who comes from either Natrona or Laramie County, according to CC.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Isolated snow showers in forecast for Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — A cloudy morning is expected to give way to a wet afternoon and evening in Casper, with rain and even some snow in Saturday’s forecast. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected at around 2 p.m. By 4 p.m., that rain is expected to turn to snow. The NWS reports that the light snowfall should continue into the night.
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25 closed from Casper to Douglas due to crashes, winter conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Southbound Interstate 25 is closed to all traffic from Casper to Douglas as of 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to crashes and winter conditions along the interstate. WYDOT lists the estimated reopening time as unknown. While the...
oilcity.news
Two Casper police recruits graduate Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy; Gonzales awarded for ‘Top Physical Fitness’
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Casper Police Department officer recruits graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy on Nov. 22, the Casper PD announced Monday. Those recruits are Zack Gonzales and Matt Moore. Gonzales was awarded for “Top Physical Fitness” among the graduating class of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy.
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
oilcity.news
Casper police officer finds burnt truck after vehicle fire goes unreported
CASPER, Wyo. — The remains of a burnt truck were discovered by a patrolling Casper police officer at around 10 a.m. Friday, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release Monday. The vehicle fire was completely out when the officer found the burnt pickup truck on the 300...
