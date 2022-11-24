CASPER, Wyo. — Nordic ski season is underway on Casper Mountain, with the downhill season at Hogadon Basin Ski Area set to begin on Friday, Dec. 2. With snow falling in the Casper area, the mountain can expect 4–6 inches of new accumulation by Tuesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. The new snow will add to what has already fallen at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center, which reported that 10 kilometers of Nordic trail had been groomed as of Thanksgiving Day.

CASPER, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO