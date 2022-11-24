ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Local shoppers turn out for Small Business Saturday, Black Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Shops throughout Casper were bustling with activity today and Friday as local shoppers took advantage of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. For many local businesses, the surge in customers is a sign that COVID-19 is getting ever further away in the rearview mirror. Among...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper

If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper parade street closure controversy

Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Arctic Winds, Heavy Snow Showers in Natrona County.

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting colder. Winter has arrived and it's that special time of year where we get to sweep and scrape windshields before going somewhere. Snow showers are likely today after 10 a.m. and into tomorrow for a total accumulation of up to 5...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

4–6 inches of snow likely on Casper Mountain with Nordic skiing underway; Hogadon opening Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Nordic ski season is underway on Casper Mountain, with the downhill season at Hogadon Basin Ski Area set to begin on Friday, Dec. 2. With snow falling in the Casper area, the mountain can expect 4–6 inches of new accumulation by Tuesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. The new snow will add to what has already fallen at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center, which reported that 10 kilometers of Nordic trail had been groomed as of Thanksgiving Day.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Street closures could hurt Small Business Saturday, some owners say

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A bit of controversy brewing this week between small business owners and the Casper Police. So what resolution... if any... can be reached by Saturday?. Saturday is the Casper Christmas Parade and tree lighting. And for local businesses, it’s also Small Business Saturday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow, frigid temps in Casper area to start work week

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and very cold temperatures are in store for Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today’s high temperature of 28 degrees has already been reached, with temps dipping to 22 degrees by this afternoon. An overnight low of 9 degrees is expected. Gusty winds of up to 38 mph are possible today.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper College scholarship established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles

CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper College scholarship has been established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles, the college announced on Nov. 21. The Oscar and Ruth Boyles Family Scholarship will provide $1,000 split between two semesters to a second-year student at Casper College who comes from either Natrona or Laramie County, according to CC.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Isolated snow showers in forecast for Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — A cloudy morning is expected to give way to a wet afternoon and evening in Casper, with rain and even some snow in Saturday’s forecast. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected at around 2 p.m. By 4 p.m., that rain is expected to turn to snow. The NWS reports that the light snowfall should continue into the night.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy