ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Man faced with dilemma as hair obscures plane screen on seven-hour flight

A traveller was faced with a hair-raisingly awkward situation thanks to a fellow plane passenger's long locks. After taking his seat on a flight from Montreal on Tuesday, Adam Butler was faced with the female passenger in front's hair draped over the back of her chair. Adam, 57, quickly realised...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan launches new podcast series on grief

Whether you've lost a loved one or you're supporting someone who has, dealing with grief is one of the hardest things we ever have to do. Now a new podcast has been launched to bring comfort and offers advice to people who need it most. Let's Talk About Grief is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy