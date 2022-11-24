Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man faced with dilemma as hair obscures plane screen on seven-hour flight
A traveller was faced with a hair-raisingly awkward situation thanks to a fellow plane passenger's long locks. After taking his seat on a flight from Montreal on Tuesday, Adam Butler was faced with the female passenger in front's hair draped over the back of her chair. Adam, 57, quickly realised...
TV tonight: Ruby Wax’s obsession with an awesome 42-year-old female Victorian explorer
She joins Mel B and Emily Atack in the Rocky Mountains as they follow in the footsteps of Isabella Bird. Plus, The Pact comes to a devastating close. Here’s what to watch tonight
18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand
Different strokes for different folks.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Loose Women star Coleen Nolan launches new podcast series on grief
Whether you've lost a loved one or you're supporting someone who has, dealing with grief is one of the hardest things we ever have to do. Now a new podcast has been launched to bring comfort and offers advice to people who need it most. Let's Talk About Grief is...
Comments / 0