The Cyber Monday drone deals have now taken off – and some of the price cuts even manage to trump the discounts we've seen over the recent sales weekend. For aerial photography fans, the headline of this year's Cyber Monday deals is that the DJI Mini 2's Fly More bundle has just dropped to its lowest-ever price thanks to a 15% off discount (opens in new tab). That model remains our top pick for the title of best beginner drone, so it'll be a popular deal that won't be around for long.

11 HOURS AGO