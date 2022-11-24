Read full article on original website
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Iowa Football Bowl Game: Four Possible Destinations Await Hawkeyes
It was all in front of the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend. Beat Nebraska and you're off to the Big Ten Championship game, and then likely to Orlando for a game on January 2. The Cornhuskers had other ideas. The 2022 Iowa football season will be remembered as what could've been....
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
KIMT
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
agupdate.com
Environmental group unites businesses, local governments
Brian Campbell is executive director with the Iowa Environmental Council, a nonprofit, nonpartisan alliance of various organization and individuals including county solid waste agencies and conservation boards, the Iowa Farmers Union, hunting organizations and businesses. Campbell grew up on the Alabama Gulf Coast and in the mountains of Western North...
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
KGLO News
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
kmaland.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU
Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
University of Connecticut
UConn Meets Iowa State For PKI Championship
PORTLAND, Ore. – The UConn men's basketball team traveled to the West Coast to face the challenge of an upgrade in competition as they played the Phil Knight Invitational with seven other strong teams, all representing the Nike brand. With one day remaining in tourney play, it's safe to...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
KCCI.com
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
kniakrls.com
Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
