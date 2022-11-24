ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox17

FOREVER HOME: Meet Kaylee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been a minute since I sat down with a number two pencil and some good ol’ scratch paper. But when I met up with 14-year-old Kaylee, it was the perfect opportunity to dust off the doodling skills. Kaylee loves to draw and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Christmas tree shopping begins in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — This Black Friday, dozens of families in Ottawa County set out on their search for the perfect tree. For hundreds of West Michigan families, on the day after Thanksgiving comes another tradition: picking out and cutting down Christmas trees. “Last week, with all the snow,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Curbside yard waste pickup extended in city of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – The city of Muskegon has extended its yard waste pickup through next week. Curbside pickup of leaves and brush will occur on normal garbage days through Friday, Dec. 9, according to a notice from the city. It had been scheduled to end this week. Leaves must...
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

Teen Hurt in Rollover Trying To Avoid Deer

Mecosta County Deputies said an 18-year-old Ferris State University student rolled his car in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway Sunday. The driver was taken to Spectrum Health ER with minor injuries. Deputies say the accident occurred on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road in Colfax...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

City of Holland announces passing of K9 Saro

HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland announced the unexpected passing of one of its K9s Monday. We’re told Saro had served alongside Officer Jeremy Schoen for eight years. Saro fell ill over Thanksgiving weekend and was taken to a nearby animal hospital in “dire” condition, according to city officials. He passed away in the company of loved ones.
HOLLAND, MI
100.5 The River

This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal

Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
WHITEHALL, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch

MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
MUSKEGON, MI
US 103.1

Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist

When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
MUSKEGON, MI

