Fox17
FOREVER HOME: Meet Kaylee
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been a minute since I sat down with a number two pencil and some good ol’ scratch paper. But when I met up with 14-year-old Kaylee, it was the perfect opportunity to dust off the doodling skills. Kaylee loves to draw and...
Fox17
Christmas tree shopping begins in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — This Black Friday, dozens of families in Ottawa County set out on their search for the perfect tree. For hundreds of West Michigan families, on the day after Thanksgiving comes another tradition: picking out and cutting down Christmas trees. “Last week, with all the snow,...
West Michigan is Home to the Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the Entire State
Can you believe 2022 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!. This year we saw cutthroat political campaigns, the end of ArtPrize, and sadly a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan. However, 2022 also brought us a great Growlers victory, a new Vernor's flavor, and a flood of new businesses to the west Michigan area.
Mel Trotter adding three new thrift stores
Mel Trotter Ministries will be added three new thrift stores and a new distributing warehouse.
'Hey, Ray': Family of missing Wyoming man asks community to talk to him if seen
WYOMING, Mich. — A week after a Wyoming man went missing, his family continues the search for him. Ray Tarasiewicz, 69, went missing on Monday, Nov. 21. According to Ray's daughter, Amanda McCarty, the best way to help find her father is with two words. "Hey, Ray," she says.
Curbside yard waste pickup extended in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The city of Muskegon has extended its yard waste pickup through next week. Curbside pickup of leaves and brush will occur on normal garbage days through Friday, Dec. 9, according to a notice from the city. It had been scheduled to end this week. Leaves must...
Teen Hurt in Rollover Trying To Avoid Deer
Mecosta County Deputies said an 18-year-old Ferris State University student rolled his car in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway Sunday. The driver was taken to Spectrum Health ER with minor injuries. Deputies say the accident occurred on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road in Colfax...
Fox17
City of Holland announces passing of K9 Saro
HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland announced the unexpected passing of one of its K9s Monday. We’re told Saro had served alongside Officer Jeremy Schoen for eight years. Saro fell ill over Thanksgiving weekend and was taken to a nearby animal hospital in “dire” condition, according to city officials. He passed away in the company of loved ones.
Sheriff issues warning after mid-Michigan teen rolls car trying to avoid deer
Police are reminding drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the road after a teenager rolled his car in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and ended up flipping his vehicle.
12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal
Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
Grand Rapids family helps adopted daughter reunite with her birth siblings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to the need for adoptive families, and teens in foster care. A West Michigan mother and author decided to share her children's adoption story. Plus, the daughter’s reunion with her birth sisters. Susan...
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch
MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
‘This is my moment,’ teenager who is going blind will sing on top of ‘America’s Tallest’ Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, MI – A senior at Mona Shores High School will soon have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the “angel” on top of “America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree.”. Gazing out into the crowd at the Frauenthal Center as she sings to them along with over...
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public Museum announces return of annual holiday displays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) just announced the return of Camp Curious: Snowflake Break Sessions. It's for 1st through 6th graders to enjoy fun and engaging, themed programs focused on science, history, and culture during school breaks this holiday season. For two weeks this...
MSP need help finding missing man last known to be in Mecosta Co.
Michigan State Police need help finding a man who was last known to be in Mecosta County. Troopers are looking for 61-year-old Gerald Robertson.
Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist
When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
