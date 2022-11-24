Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Quantum Breakthrough: Scientists Extend Qubit Lifetimes
By breaking the symmetry of their environment, scientists demonstrate a new technique for extending the length of time qubits can retain information. Scientists have shown that by changing the surrounding crystal’s structure to be less symmetric, they may prolong the lifetime of a molecular qubit. The qubit is protected...
scitechdaily.com
Light-Powered Nanomaterial Catalyst Could Be Key for Hydrogen Economy
Inexpensive catalyst uses energy from light to turn ammonia into hydrogen fuel. A key light-activated nanomaterial for the hydrogen economy has been engineered by researchers at Rice University. Using only inexpensive raw materials, scientists created a scalable catalyst that needs only the power of light to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen fuel.
scitechdaily.com
Unprecedented Detail: Researchers Capture How Genes Fold and Work
The new technique is “like upgrading from the Hubble to the James Webb.”. A new imaging technique captures the three-dimensional architecture of the human genome with unprecedented detail, showing how individual genes fold at the level of nucleosomes, the fundamental units constituting the genome’s three-dimensional architecture. The technology,...
scitechdaily.com
Key Discovery for Future Design of Laser–Fusion Energy Reactors
Researchers discover that ions behave differently in fusion reactions. Ions behave differently in fusion reactions than previously expected, according to new findings by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). This discovery provides crucial insights for the future design of a laser–fusion energy source. The findings, entitled “Evidence for...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
scitechdaily.com
Completing Einstein’s Theories – A Particle Physics Breakthrough
Osaka University researchers show the relativistic contraction of an electric field produced by fast-moving charged particles, as predicted by Einstein’s theory, which can help improve radiation and particle physics research. Over a century ago, one of the most renowned modern physicists, Albert Einstein, proposed the ground-breaking theory of special...
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
The modified plant could produce about 400 nanograms of cocaine per milligram of dried leaf
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
scitechdaily.com
New Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Expands Range of Potential Drugs
Cerebrovascular insulin receptors are defective in Alzheimer’s disease. A recent study published in the journal Brain conducted by Laval University and Rush University Medical Center has revealed new information about Alzheimer’s disease. The study found that the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, is linked to a decrease in insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may also cause brain insulin resistance.
scitechdaily.com
Unparalleled Precision: Scientists Reveal the Net Charge in a Single Platinum Nanoparticle
A tenfold increase in electron holography sensitivity exposes the net charge in a single platinum nanoparticle with a precision of just one electron. If you often find yourself off by one while counting your socks after doing the laundry, you might want to take a seat for this. Researchers from...
scitechdaily.com
MIT Reveals: How Nervous Systems Integrate Environment and State To Control Behavior
A simple animal model shows how stimuli and states such as smells, stressors, and satiety converge in an olfactory neuron to guide food-seeking behavior. Imagine you live across from a bakery. Sometimes you are hungry and therefore tempted when aromas waft through your window. However, other times satiety makes you uninterested. Sometimes popping over for a popover seems trouble-free, but sometimes your spiteful ex is there. Your brain balances many influences in determining what you’ll do.
scitechdaily.com
Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
scitechdaily.com
Cosmic Chocolate Pralines: Physicists’ Surprising Discovery About Neutron Star Structure
Physicists model more than one million equations of state to uncover other previously unexplained properties of neutron stars. Through extensive model calculations, physicists at Goethe University Frankfurt have reached general conclusions about the internal structure of neutron stars, where matter reaches enormous densities: depending on their mass, the stars can have a core that is either very stiff or very soft. The findings were published simultaneously in two articles.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Cluster of Genes Increases Longevity
The NIA Interventions Testing Program, which included UT Health San Antonio, worked with counterparts in Switzerland and Tennessee. The Interventions Testing Program, which is funded by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), has reported the finding of numerous candidate genes that influence longevity. The three Interventions Testing Program sites—The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, and The Jackson Laboratory at Bar Harbor, Maine—collaborated with Johan Auwerx’s lab at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Robert W. Williams’ lab at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center at Memphis.
scitechdaily.com
Surprising Findings – New Samples Shed Light on the Moon’s History and Makeup
The new study analyzed soil samples brought back from the Chang’E-5 mission. According to a study that examined soil samples returned as part of the Chang’E – 5 (CE-5) mission in 2020, the active volcanic activity helped create the moon’s surface mineralogy as recently as 2 billion years ago, leaving an iron-rich and high-calcium surface of basalts that is geographically younger than the lunar geology community previously thought.
scitechdaily.com
Astronomers Discover Important New Information Regarding Star Formation
The study reveals cosmic rays are driving galaxies’ winds. An important new hint regarding how galaxies halt intense episodes of star formation has been found by astronomers using the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) of the National Science Foundation. Their recent research on the nearby galaxy M33 suggests that fast cosmic ray electrons can generate winds that blow away the gas required for the formation of new stars.
scitechdaily.com
Saving Lives: A New Medical Adhesive
McGill University researchers have created a medical adhesive inspired by nature that might save lives. Around 2 million individuals every year globally pass away from hemorrhage or blood loss. More than 30% of trauma fatalities are caused by uncontrolled hemorrhaging. To stop the bleeding, doctors often apply pressure to the wound and seal it with medical glue. But what happens when exerting pressure is challenging or can make matters worse? Or the wound’s surface is too bloody for glue? Taking inspiration from nature, McGill University researchers created a medical adhesive that could save lives, modeled after structures found in marine organisms such as mussels and flatworms.
aiexpress.io
Quantum computing & artificial intelligence: 10 things you should know
Lately, rising applied sciences have turn into distinguished. Amongst them, quantum computing has a singular potential to alter our world probably the most. Quantum computing has proven promising proof to hurry up heuristic computations in an unimaginable method. Thus, making use of quantum computing inside advanced options to handle issues in prescribed drugs and supplies discovery, finance, autonomous car purposes, synthetic intelligence, and different areas may have a big influence on our lives. Specifically, quantum computing has the potential to enlarge the consequences (each positives and negatives) of many AI purposes.
scitechdaily.com
James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Oldest Star Clusters in the Universe
A team of astronomers used the James Webb Telescope (JWST) to identify the most distant globular clusters ever discovered. These dense groups of millions of stars may be relics containing the first and oldest stars in the universe. The early analysis of Webb’s First Deep Field image, which depicts some...
scitechdaily.com
Astronomers Trace Short Gamma-Ray Bursts Farther Into Distant Universe
Most robust inventory to date catalogs SGRBs’ host galaxies and characteristics. Using observations and modeling, astronomers pinpointed the origins of 84 SGRBs, quadrupling existing samples. They found that 85% of SGRBs in the catalog come from young, actively star-forming galaxies and 20-40% of SGRBs occurred when the universe was...
