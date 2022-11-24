On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people.

According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores.

If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

