On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people.
According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores.On the Lookout: Two people who used stolen credit card in town of Cicero
If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
