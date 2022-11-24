ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money

By Reegan Domagala
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people.

According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores.

If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

Tigre de Mojanda
3d ago

Well, let's see. By the pictures they all make the same Fashion Statement of wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask.Nothing else is APPARENT as to their physical appearance, right?😁

