DP World Tour Schedule
Nov. 24-27 _ Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Cameron Smith) Nov. 24-27 _ Joburg Open (Dan Bradbury) Dec. 1-4 _ Investec South African Open Championship, Johannesburg, Australia. Dec. 1-4 _ ISPS Handa Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia. Dec. 8-11 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa. Dec. 15-18 _ AfrAsia Bank Mauritius...
Today in Sports History-Grant Fuhr wins his 300th game
1890 — Navy beats Army 24-0 in the first matchup of this historic series. 1934 — The Detroit Lions play their first traditional Thanksgiving Day home game and lose to the Chicago Bears 19-16 in front of 26,000. CBS Radio does the first national broadcast of an NFL game.
Green Tech ready to defend Section 2 crown
Among the teams tipping off their season this week is the defending Class double-A champs, the Green Tech Eagles.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Graham Arnold warns Socceroos of social media perils before crunch World Cup game
Graham Arnold has implored his players to avoid reading “shite” on social media, warning it will negatively affect their psychological preparation for Australia’s definitive final World Cup Group D match against Denmark. Only 90 minutes stand between the Socceroos and a place in the round of 16...
ATP Schedule
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Sydney Tennis Classic, HO (Aslan Karatsev) Jan. 28-Feb. 6 — Cordoba Open, CO (Albert Ramos-Vinolas) Jan. 29-Feb. 6 — Open Sud de France, HO (Alexander Bublik) Feb. 5-13 2022 — Argentina Open,...
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to 129-113 win over Rockets
Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 31 and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 129-113.
Falcons not as fortunate in one-possession games this season
ATLANTA (AP) — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 and still in the hunt for the NFC South title. The reality is they could be so much better if they weren’t 4-5 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such...
Brazil 1, Switzerland 0
Second Half_1, Brazil, Casemiro, (Rodrygo), 83rd minute. Goalies_Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Jonas Omlin; Brazil, Alisson, Weverton, Ederson. Yellow Cards_Rieder, Switzerland, 50th; Fred, Brazil, 52nd. Referee_Ivan Barton. Assistant Referees_David Moran, Zachari Zeegelaar, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Said Martinez. A_43,649.
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
MINNESOTA (127) Edwards 9-19 10-11 29, Towns 2-6 4-6 8, Gobert 7-7 5-5 19, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 6-15 4-4 17, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Reid 2-6 1-2 6, Knight 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Forbes 1-4 2-2 5, Moore Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nowell 9-13 3-4 23. Totals 42-84 36-42 127.
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper at the last minute. Andre Onana, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan, wasn't in Cameroon's lineup or even at the stadium to watch the Group G match.
Portugal 2, Uruguay 0
Second Half_1, Portugal, Fernandes, (Guerreiro), 54th minute; 2, Portugal, Fernandes, (penalty kick), 90th+3. Goalies_Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Fernando Muslera, Sebastian Sosa; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa. Yellow Cards_Bentancur, Uruguay, 6th; Neves, Portugal, 38th; Olivera, Uruguay, 44th; Felix, Portugal, 77th; Dias, Portugal, 89th. Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Reza Mansouri, Hossein...
Serbia 3, Cameroon 3
Cameroon12—3 First Half_1, Cameroon, Castelletto, 29th minute; 2, Serbia, Pavlovic, (Tadic), 45th+1; 3, Serbia, Milinkovic-Savic, (Zivkovic), 45th+3. Second Half_4, Serbia, Mitrovic, (Zivkovic), 53rd; 5, Cameroon, Aboubakar, (Castelletto), 63rd; 6, Cameroon, Choupo-Moting, (Aboubakar), 66th. Goalies_Serbia, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Dmitrovic; Cameroon, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu. Yellow Cards_N`Koulou, Cameroon, 24th;...
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59
Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
