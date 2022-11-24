ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy