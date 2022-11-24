ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

WFMJ.com

Crash blocks off portion of Youngstown street

Youngstown Police and Fire were on scene of an accident at Joseph Street and Oak Hill. A part of Oak Hill Avenue is blocked off due to the accident. The cause of the accident and injuries are unknown at this time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
DARLINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Pickup truck crashes into house in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A Beaver County woman woke up to find a pickup truck in her living room early Monday morning. See the damage: Watch the report in the video above. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Route 65 and Third Street in New Brighton.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant for Shooting in Hydetown Parking Lot

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a shooting in Crawford County this month, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Matthew Divido, 29, of Tionesta, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault and attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon. It happened Nov....
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Warren home

The Warren Fire Department spent Monday morning working to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of Oak Knoll Avenue NE. Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the second floor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire while searching the building...
WARREN, OH
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Brighton Twp. Police Officer Charged with Insurance Fraud and Making False Reports

Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver, Pa.) A Brighton Township police officer has been charged with attempted theft in connection with a false insurance report. 51-year-old Donald Sanders was arrested after investigators say that an investigation into him began in September. Police Chief Howard Blinn requested support from the Beaver County Detectives Bureau after he was tipped off about the incident. The witness told police that they were traveling with Sanders’ son in his car while on their way home from a vacation on April 22 when they struck a deer in West Virginia causing significant damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the Sanders household.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Prosecutor opposes local cold case killer’s release

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is once again opposing the release of a woman who was convicted of stabbing her husband to death and setting fire to their Vernon Township trailer that killed her child. Watkins wrote a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority...
WARREN, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
OIL CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays

The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into pole temporarily blocking Youngstown road

A Youngstown roadway was temporarily blocked off Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a pole. The crash happened on Glenwood Avenue near the Mill Creek Metroparks police station. Youngstown Police officers on scene told 21 News crews that two people were in the car at the time. Police say...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

