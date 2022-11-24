ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Serinah Palafox, a student at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., has hosted and trained Labrador Retriever puppies for the past two years through Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss — at no cost.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Week

6 charming homes in Queens, New York

Jackson Heights Courtesy image The Chateau is a 1922 landmarked building in a neighborhood of leafy streets, prewar homes, and multiethnic shops and dining. This renovated four-bedroom apartment has high ceilings, crown moldings, oversize windows, inlaid-wood floors, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen with a garden view, and a primary bedroom with an en suite bath. Courtesy image Building amenities include a live-in super, elevator, storage, laundry and bike rooms, and an extensive shared garden. $1,250,000. Rhoda Dunn, Compass, (917) 376-8899. Long Island City The green-certified Solarium condominiums are in a lively district near Gantry Plaza State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
SMITHTOWN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant

Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Twas’ the years before this: 20 holiday photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ho! ho! How on Earth has another year gone by?. Gearing up for the holidays is such a special time of year. There’s something timeless about the season. Though the festivities tend to stay the same, the way of life continuously changes. The Classic Staten Island Instagram page showcases the evolution of the holidays throughout the years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] The Graveyard Under New York City’s Washington Square Park

In this short video from YouTuber Urbanist: Exploring Cities, learn a little bit about the old potters field underneath Washington Square Park, and the estimated 20,000 remains which are still there. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

