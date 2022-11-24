Sonora, CA — Holiday cheer filled the air as thousands of spectators lined Washington Street for last night’s 39th annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas parade. Mild temperatures were attributed to bringing out the huge audience for the parade, which is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. A record-breaking 80-plus entries wowed the crowd. Rolling down the street were plenty of colorful floats, lit-up marching bands, flags, dancers, horses, dogs, cars, and trains, all to the delight of the young and young at heart. Many of the entries were crafted by local businesses, non-profits, fire agencies, non-profits, school bands, and sports teams. One float featured all of the Summerville and Sonora football players and cheerleaders who will be participating in today’s sectional championship games.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO