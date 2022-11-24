Read full article on original website
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony returns Monday
The lighting of the tree is expected sometime around 7 p.m. The post Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony returns Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
No one hurt in Boise apartment fire
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - The Boise Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire. The fire started this morning in the complex on North Lakeharbor Lane. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from a window on the first floor and blowing up the side of the structure. Crews...
Boise Internet Makes Their Pick For Boise’s Official State Motto
As we near the end of 2022, many of us will be looking ahead to the new year with a goal of change and/or a clean slate. What if the state of Idaho also went into 2023 with a "new year, new me" attitude and began the transformation by changing its state motto?
Post Register
Nampa woman dies in crash
Elmore County, Idaho (CBS2) - A 62-year-old woman from Nampa died following a crash on I-84 in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened Saturday at 11:47 AM at milepost 80. Police say a 37-year-old-woman from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle...
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Arbiter Online
Boise State alumni fuel Idaho’s most popular raceway
At Firebird Raceway, any car can be a race car. Connor New, a third-year visual arts major at Boise State University, holds four championships at his family’s racetrack, Firebird Raceway. His winning champion? A hand-me-down 2002 Ford Explorer. “All you need is a seatbelt and pants, then you’re set,”...
Nampa man dies in hospital after being shot
BOISE, Idaho — A man in Nampa died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 11:30 p.m. police went to a location close to 17000 N. Pegram Way in Nampa regarding a shooting. According to a press release from Nampa Police, when the police got there they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KREM
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal
BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho farm says ostrich is a red meat alternative to turkey
KUNA (KIVI) – You’re probably enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, but did you know there’s a feathered alternative to turkey?. It’s ostrich, and get this, it’s actually a type of red meat. Idaho livestock typically has to travel miles and miles to other states for processing, but...
The Maverik Gas Station in Star Features Cool New Wall-to-Wall Idaho Murals [pics]
Picture it: Wyoming, 1928. Reuel Call was a 20-year-old entrepreneur in the making. Call could have pursued a number of industries, but the young visionary had his sights set on commercial fuel. Driven to succeed, the Wyoming native financed his first venture into the retail trade sector with the net...
Post Register
Man dies following gang-related shooting in Nampa
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Nampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a party and resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30pm Saturday night in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way. Upon arrival, officers found a 20 year-old man...
Michael Vaughan Update Awaited As Police Finish Excavation of Wondra House
A vigil was held on Wednesday night in Fruitland, Idaho, in support of the missing boy and his family.
Post Register
Winter weather headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Saturday!. Expect clear skies today with temperatures in the low 40's to kick off your weekend. A series of troughs are headed our way which could bring snow to the mountain regions and the possibility of moisture to the area. The first will arrive tonight bringing cloudy skies to the region by Sunday. You can expect to see patchy fog in parts of south central Idaho tomorrow.
Update: Boise Police looking for a vehicle as part of investigation
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21 police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife. Waste was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail. The Ada County Critical Incident Task...
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
