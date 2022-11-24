ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

eastidahonews.com

Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

No one hurt in Boise apartment fire

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - The Boise Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire. The fire started this morning in the complex on North Lakeharbor Lane. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from a window on the first floor and blowing up the side of the structure. Crews...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa woman dies in crash

Elmore County, Idaho (CBS2) - A 62-year-old woman from Nampa died following a crash on I-84 in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened Saturday at 11:47 AM at milepost 80. Police say a 37-year-old-woman from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle...
NAMPA, ID
Arbiter Online

Boise State alumni fuel Idaho’s most popular raceway

At Firebird Raceway, any car can be a race car. Connor New, a third-year visual arts major at Boise State University, holds four championships at his family’s racetrack, Firebird Raceway. His winning champion? A hand-me-down 2002 Ford Explorer. “All you need is a seatbelt and pants, then you’re set,”...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man dies in hospital after being shot

BOISE, Idaho — A man in Nampa died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 11:30 p.m. police went to a location close to 17000 N. Pegram Way in Nampa regarding a shooting. According to a press release from Nampa Police, when the police got there they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
NAMPA, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
KREM

Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence

BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal

BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho farm says ostrich is a red meat alternative to turkey

KUNA (KIVI) – You’re probably enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, but did you know there’s a feathered alternative to turkey?. It’s ostrich, and get this, it’s actually a type of red meat. Idaho livestock typically has to travel miles and miles to other states for processing, but...
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Man dies following gang-related shooting in Nampa

Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Nampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a party and resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30pm Saturday night in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way. Upon arrival, officers found a 20 year-old man...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Winter weather headed our way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Saturday!. Expect clear skies today with temperatures in the low 40's to kick off your weekend. A series of troughs are headed our way which could bring snow to the mountain regions and the possibility of moisture to the area. The first will arrive tonight bringing cloudy skies to the region by Sunday. You can expect to see patchy fog in parts of south central Idaho tomorrow.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10

A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
BOISE, ID

